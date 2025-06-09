From A Bicycle Ride To Space: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s Inspiring Story

Lucknow: On one hand, preparations were underway for the sister's farewell after her wedding; on the other hand, her brother was missing from home. The entire family, including the parents, was worried. After a few hours, the brother returned home, pedalling his bicycle quickly. He left it outside, walked in, and asked, “Tell me if there’s any work left—I’ll do it.”

This boy was none other than Shubhanshu Shukla, who is now set to make history as he has been selected to go to space. On the day of his sister’s farewell, he had quietly gone to take the NDA exam without informing anyone.

Shubhanshu's sisters, Suchi and Nidhi, talk about their brother’s inspiring journey to becoming an astronaut. (ETV Bharat)

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has been passionate about his goals since childhood. He grew up and studied in Lucknow, where his dedication and hard work were evident from an early age. It is this passion that has brought him to where he is today. After Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, he is being hailed as the country's new space hero. Shukla is part of NASA and Axiom Space’s Axiom Mission 4. He will embark on the mission along with three other astronauts on June 11, 2025, at 5:52 PM IST, after it was postponed by a day. Both his sisters and parents shared their thoughts with ETV Bharat about his journey. Read the detailed report...

Shubhanshu's sisters, Suchi and Nidhi, shared insights about their brother's journey. (ETV Bharat)

Shubhanshu Shukla appears for the NDA exam on the day of his sister’s farewell

Wing Commander Shubhanshu's elder sister, Suchi, said that the whole country, along with the family, is proud of her brother's achievement. Shubhanshu is very serious about everything.

He is preparing to go to the NDA at the age of 16. He never discussed this with any member of the family. Suchi, a teacher by profession, said that “I and my younger sister Nidhi are older than Shubhanshu. Nidhi got married in 2006. The farewell was to take place the next day. Shubhanshu had his NDA exam on the same day. He was busy with the wedding functions at home, like other children. He took full responsibility even on the day of the wedding. He stayed awake the whole night."

Did not tell the family about NDA preparation

After this, wearing the clothes stitched for the wedding, he went out on a bicycle to write the NDA exam without telling anyone. The next day after the wedding, when Nidhi's farewell rituals were being performed, Shubhanshu was not present at home.

The family members were looking for him, but he could not be found. Father was also getting very angry. After a few hours, he reached home on a bicycle. He was avoiding his father lest he get scolded. No one asked him much in the farewell atmosphere. When did he apply for the exam? When is the exam date? He did not give any information to the family about this.

Shuchi said, “We always thought our brother was still very young. There was never any discussion in the family about his future plans, but Shubhanshu showed remarkable maturity. He applied for the exam, prepared for it, took the test, and also fully participated in the wedding celebrations."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in conversation with astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla. (ETV Bharat)

Surprised the family by passing the exam

Shubhanshu's second elder sister, Nidhi, said, “After reaching the in-laws' house, I came to know after two days that my brother had gone to write the NDA exam on the day of farewell. After giving the exam, no one asked anything about it. After this, when the NDA result was declared, he had passed the exam. After this, suddenly, my brother gave a big surprise to the whole family. The whole family was overjoyed.”

Shubhanshu will leave for the mission on June 11. (ETV Bharat)

A friend had bought the NDA form, and Shubhanshu filled it out

Suchi said, “When the result came out positive, the family asked Shubhanshu when he had started preparing for the exam. He replied that a classmate had brought the NDA form but was unable to fill it out. So, he took the form from his friend and applied it to himself. He had been preparing at home on his own. Shubhanshu never leaves any task incomplete. He fulfils all his responsibilities on time. Even though he lives away from home for work, he still talks to the family at least several times a week and keeps checking on everyone."

Father says, “My son has made my head rise higher than the sky”

Shubhanshu's family in Lucknow is praying to God for his success. Father Shambhu Dayal Shukla said that his son has made his head higher than the sky. “Since childhood, I have not let any shortcomings remain in the upbringing of the three children. No pressure was ever put on the kids about what they should do in the future and what they should not do. Only their good upbringing was focused on. Whatever Shubhanshu did, he succeeded in every work. The son's achievements have increased the prestige of the family. I must have done good deeds in some birth, due to which Shubhanshu is making me proud by becoming my son in this birth.”

The success of their son, Shubhanshu Shukla, has increased the pride of his parents, Shambhu Dayal Shukla and Asha Shukla. (ETV Bharat)

Mother said, "This is my prayer to God, that my son returns safely"

Astronaut’s mother Asha Shukla expresses pride and prayers for her son’s safety

Shubhanshu’s mother, Asha Shukla, shared that she felt immense pride when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the names of four astronauts last year, and her son was among them. “I was overjoyed, even though he was the youngest of the four. Later, when I learned more about his space mission, I felt a little scared,” she said. Shubhanshu had visited Lucknow in April last year. The family was invited to attend the special event, but due to illness, they couldn't travel to the U.S. “Day and night, I pray to God for my son’s safe journey and return. Shubhanshu has been very hardworking since the beginning. He is not just my son—he is the son of the entire country. He is flawless.”

Shubhanshu Shukla's wife is a doctor: Shubhanshu Shukla was married to Kamna Shukla in Lucknow seven years ago.

