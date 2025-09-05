From 27% to 100%: National Teacher Award Recipient From Arunachal Pradesh Reveals Secret to Improve Academic performance
Nang Ekthani Mounglang revealed regular mock exams helped her raise her school’s Class X CBSE pass rate from 27% to 100%.
Published : September 5, 2025 at 7:57 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: On Teachers' Day, President Droupadi Murmu presented 45 outstanding teachers from the country with the National Teacher Awards at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The awardees were recognized for their transformative work in molding young minds, working through challenges, and creating new paradigms for teaching and learning.
Among them was Nang Ekthani Mounglang, headmistress of Government Secondary School at Pachin, Arunachal Pradesh. Mounglang's redevelopment of her encapsulates what the National Teacher Awards stand for. In her 27 years of service, she has served as a TGT, PGT, and, now, headmaster with primary focus on student learning.
"I have always been making a difference for my students. For me, success is not about just getting marks, but making students ready for their future," she said. Moungland raised her school's Class X CBSE results from 27% to a perfect 100% within just two years. Her innovative leadership, ICT based learning, and community connection has entirely reorientated the institution. She took her school from one of the lowest performing in the state to the first government school to achieve a 100% pass result in the CBSE exams.
From Ashes to Excellence
When Mounglang was appointed headmaster in 2023, she inherited what many described as a “non-performing school" where the academic results hovered between 12 to 27 per cent. To make matters worse, just before she joined, a fire gutted the school building, leaving only charred classrooms.
She told ETV Bharat, “My own strategy was to take mock exams. I had seen the pattern in coaching, institutions." In her very first year, the pass percentage of her school jumped from 27% to over 81%. By 2025, the school achieved an unprecedented 100% pass rate, a first for any government school in Arunachal’s capital city.
“Our school was gutted. With the help of the community and my own students, we built a few classrooms. There was a community hall nearby and we divided it into classrooms".
Despite the physical destruction, Mounglang saw an opportunity. “The academic performance of this school was the worst in the state and I was told to pick it up. It needed a lot of hard work. I thought, if I am a good teacher, I’ll be able to do it. I had belief in myself, and the authorities were very cooperative.”
Beyond Academics: Building a Culture of Learning
For Mounglang, improving results was only a fraction of her mission. She wanted to change perceptions about government schools. “I want to bring the government school, which is always looked down upon, up to the level of the best schools. Not only in terms of infrastructure, but academic excellence too,” she said.
She began with basics like cleaning the compound, repairing toilets, and reviving a sense of pride among students and staff. “I tried to lift the face of the school, from cleaning the campus to improving classrooms. These changes may look small, but they gave dignity to our children.”
She also ensured effective implementation of government schemes. “From PM Poshan to girls’ hygiene incentives, everything is provided properly. Every Saturday, we have extracurricular activities to teach students skills, from traditional weaving to cooking. On Children’s Day, we organised a fair where students sold pickles and momos. It gave them a sense of entrepreneurship,” she said.
The initiatives paid off as enrollment rose to more than 400 students, with several dropouts brought back into the fold. “I went door to door to bring children back. Some were reluctant, but I convinced both them and their parents. Today, many of them are doing well,” she said proudly.
A Holistic Vision of Education
Mounglang’s philosophy of teaching English reflects her larger vision. “I don’t teach English as just a subject. I treat it as a language to make students able to speak, read and write with confidence,” she explained.
Her efforts also included organising awareness campaigns on legal rights, cultural heritage, and youth development. She collaborated with NGOs, invited advocates to speak to students, and even brought in classical dancers to expose children to India’s cultural richness.
Recently, her school hosted a district-level youth festival in collaboration with Nehru Yuva Kendra, where many of her students qualified for state-level competitions. “This was a neglected school once, now it’s sought after,” she remarked.
The school has also made history by becoming the first in India to receive a 3D-printed building under the Nipun Bharat programme, which aims to ensure foundational literacy and numeracy by 2027. The Government. Secondary School, Pachin was founded in 1983 and is administered by the Department of Education.