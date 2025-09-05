From 27% to 100%: National Teacher Award Recipient From Arunachal Pradesh Reveals Secret to Improve Academic performance

ETV Bharat / bharat

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: On Teachers' Day, President Droupadi Murmu presented 45 outstanding teachers from the country with the National Teacher Awards at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The awardees were recognized for their transformative work in molding young minds, working through challenges, and creating new paradigms for teaching and learning.

Among them was Nang Ekthani Mounglang, headmistress of Government Secondary School at Pachin, Arunachal Pradesh. Mounglang's redevelopment of her encapsulates what the National Teacher Awards stand for. In her 27 years of service, she has served as a TGT, PGT, and, now, headmaster with primary focus on student learning.

"I have always been making a difference for my students. For me, success is not about just getting marks, but making students ready for their future," she said. Moungland raised her school's Class X CBSE results from 27% to a perfect 100% within just two years. Her innovative leadership, ICT based learning, and community connection has entirely reorientated the institution. She took her school from one of the lowest performing in the state to the first government school to achieve a 100% pass result in the CBSE exams.

From Ashes to Excellence

When Mounglang was appointed headmaster in 2023, she inherited what many described as a “non-performing school" where the academic results hovered between 12 to 27 per cent. To make matters worse, just before she joined, a fire gutted the school building, leaving only charred classrooms.

She told ETV Bharat, “My own strategy was to take mock exams. I had seen the pattern in coaching, institutions." In her very first year, the pass percentage of her school jumped from 27% to over 81%. By 2025, the school achieved an unprecedented 100% pass rate, a first for any government school in Arunachal’s capital city.

“Our school was gutted. With the help of the community and my own students, we built a few classrooms. There was a community hall nearby and we divided it into classrooms".

Despite the physical destruction, Mounglang saw an opportunity. “The academic performance of this school was the worst in the state and I was told to pick it up. It needed a lot of hard work. I thought, if I am a good teacher, I’ll be able to do it. I had belief in myself, and the authorities were very cooperative.”

Beyond Academics: Building a Culture of Learning