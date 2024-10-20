ETV Bharat / bharat

Frog In Biryani Served At IIIT Gachibowli Mess In Hyderabad Sparks Outrage

A student at IIIT Gachibowli found a fully cooked frog in his chicken biryani on October 17, raising serious concerns about food safety and hygiene.

The shocking incident went viral on social media after it was shared on X, prompting outrage among students. Initial reports suggest that the frog may have strayed into the cooking area before being inadvertently cooked with the biryani.
A frog was found in chicken biryani served to a student at IIIT Gachi Bowli Mess in Hyderabad (Source: X)

The disturbed students complained to the mess in charge and demanded action against those responsible. The incident which took place on October 16 came to light late. Authorities are expected to investigate the matter further to ensure the safety and well-being of students.

