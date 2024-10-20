Frog In Biryani Served At IIIT Gachibowli Mess In Hyderabad Sparks Outrage

Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident at the Kadamba Mess of IIIT Gachibowli, Hyderabad, a student found a frog mixed in with chicken pieces in his biryani that was served to him on October 17. The frog appeared fully cooked and seasoned, leading to concerns about food safety and hygiene in the mess.

The shocking incident went viral on social media after it was shared on X, prompting outrage among students. Initial reports suggest that the frog may have strayed into the cooking area before being inadvertently cooked with the biryani.

The disturbed students complained to the mess in charge and demanded action against those responsible. The incident which took place on October 16 came to light late. Authorities are expected to investigate the matter further to ensure the safety and well-being of students.