'Friendship First': India, Maldives Mark Turnaround In Ties With Modi-Muizzu Bonhomie

New Delhi: The roots of India-Maldives relationship "are older than history itself and as deep as the ocean", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday during his visit to the Indian Ocean archipelago, marking a turnaround in ties between the two countries that had strained early last year.

In a joint press statement with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, PM Modi said India is the closest neighbour of the Maldives and the country holds a key place in both India’s "Neighbourhood First" policy and MAHASAGAR vision.

"India also takes pride in being the Maldives’s most trusted friend. Be it natural disasters or pandemics, India has always stood by the Maldives as the ‘First Responder’. Whether it was ensuring the supply of essential commodities or supporting economic recovery post-COVID, India has always worked hand-in-hand with the Maldives," PM Modi said. "The roots of our relationship are older than history itself and is as deep as the ocean," he said.

The outcomes of the Modi-Muizzu talks signalled a major turnaround in the relationship after a spell of unease and tension. The renewed intensity in the ties assumes significance as Muizzu came to power in November 2023 on the back of an "India Out" campaign.

India also announced a Rs 4,850 crore line of credit for the Maldives and agreed to finalise a free trade deal soon. New Delhi also decided to reduce the Maldives' annual debt repayment obligations by 40 per cent (from USD 51 million to 29 million), seen as a significant move to help the country deal with its economic woes.

These measures were announced after PM Modi held extensive talks with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu that focused on deepening bilateral cooperation in a range of areas, including trade, defence and maritime security.

The two sides sealed six pacts in the fields of fisheries and aquaculture, meteorology, digital public infrastructure, UPI, Indian pharmacopoeia, and for India's concessional line of credit to the island nation.

"For us, it is always friendship first," Modi said in his media statement, adding the "roots of our relations are older than history, and as deep as the ocean." The outcomes of the Modi-Muizzu talks signalled a major turnaround in the relationship after a spell of unease and tension. The renewed intensity in the ties assumes significance as Muizzu came to power in November 2023 on the back of an "India Out" campaign.

List of outcomes during state visit Of Prime Minister to Maldives

Extension of Line of Credit (LoC) of INR 4,850 crores to Maldives Reduction of annual debt repayment obligations of Maldives on GoI-funded LoCs Launch of India-Maldives Free Trade Agreement (IMFTA) negotiations Joint issuance of commemorative stamp on 60th anniversary of establishment of India-Maldives diplomatic relations. Network-to-Network Agreement between India’s NPCI International Payment Limited (NIPL) and Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA) on UPI in Maldives MoU on cooperation in the field of Fisheries & Aquaculture MoU between the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Ministry of Earth Sciences and the Maldives Meteorological Services (MMS), Ministry of Tourism and Environment. Handing-over of 3,300 social housing units in Hulhumale under India's Buyers' Credit facilities MoU on recognition of Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP) by Maldives Inauguration of Roads and Drainage system project in Addu city Inauguration of 6 High Impact Community Development Projects in Maldives Handing-over of 72 vehicles and other equipment Handing-over of two BHISHM Health Cube sets Inauguration of the Ministry of Defence Building in Male MoU on cooperation in the field of sharing successful digital solutions implemented at population scale for Digital Transformation between Ministry of Electronics and IT of India and Ministry of Homeland Security and Technology of Maldives

'New momentum to development partnership'

India-Maldives friendship will always "remain bright and clear" irrespective of any circumstances, the prime minister said, outlining his vision for the relationship. To give a new momentum to our development partnership, we have decided to give a line of credit of USD 565 million (Rs 4,850 crore) to Maldives, Modi said. This amount will be used for projects related to the development of infrastructure in the Maldives, in accordance with the priorities of the people of the country, he added.

In his comments, Muizzu appreciated India's "pivotal role" in supporting the Maldives to manage its economic challenges. "India's continued assistance to the Maldives through the export of essential commodities is a key facet of our bilateral cooperation under the long-standing trade agreement," he said.

At a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said a key pact inked following the Modi-Muizzu talks was to reduce the Maldives' annual debt repayment to India by 40 per cent. It is learnt that China's increasing assertive behaviour and its implications for regional security figured in the delegation-level talks between the two sides.

To a question on whether concerns over China's activities in the region figured in the talks, Misri only said India continues to work closely with the Maldives on any issue that might "impinge not just our security but the common security of the region". In his remarks, PM Modi said the two sides will soon work towards finalising a bilateral investment treaty and that the negotiations on a free trade agreement have already begun.

Noting that the two countries must take advantage of the digital economy, especially to promote tourism, he welcomed the recent understandings on UPI adoption, acceptance of RUPAY card and trade in local currencies. "The speed with which UPI is being promoted in Maldives will give a boost to both tourism and retail," he said.

The two leaders also released a commemorative stamp on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of India-Maldives diplomatic relations.

The stamp depicts the Indian boat Uru, a large wooden dhow handcrafted in the historic boatyards of Beypore, Kerala, and the traditional Maldivian fishing boat -- Vadhu Dhoni.

"The commemorative stamp released today, featuring the traditional boats of both our countries is a reflection of the fact that we are not just neighbours, but also fellow voyagers on a shared journey," PM Modi said. The prime minister arrived in Male from London in the second and final leg of his two-nation trip. Modi was accorded a warm welcome with Muizzu and a number of top ministers of his government receiving him at the Velena International Airport.