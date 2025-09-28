ETV Bharat / bharat

Fresh Wave Of Bomb Threats In Delhi; Emails Threaten Explosions At Multiple Places

Fire and Rescue team on job after an alleged bomb threat, in New Delhi ( ANI )

According to a spokesperson in Delhi Police, the threatening emails were received on Sunday morning, after which senior officials were informed about the matter by the respective institutions. The emails threatened bombings at several institutions, including the Delhi Airport, the Noida CRPF Public School, and the Sarvodaya Vidyalaya near Qutub Minar. The emails claimed that explosive devices had been planted on the premises.

New Delhi: The trend of bomb threats in Delhi is continuing unabated with several schools and other institutions, including the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI Airport) receiving threats on email in the national capital on Sunday.

A Delhi Fire Service official confirmed that they received information about the threatening email in the morning. Following the distress calls, police, bomb disposal squads (BDS), dog squads, and firefighters immediately arrived at the affected locations and began searching, he said. However, security agencies have not found any suspicious objects in their investigation so far.

A school being evacuated after bomb threat in Delhi (ANI)

It should be noted that this is not a new wave of bomb threats in Delhi. In the past few months, schools, colleges, hospitals, and airports have been repeatedly targeted, with most of the threats proving to be fake. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has appealed to the public not to pay attention to rumors.

Delhi High Court premises being evacuated after bomb threat (ANI)

The police are continuously monitoring security arrangements. Only after the investigation is complete will a clear picture emerge regarding the authenticity of the email and the motive behind it.