Fresh Heatwave to Hit Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh; Rainfall in North-East, Himachal, JK: IMD

Delhi : The heatwave spells prevailing across parts of the country coinciding with the 18th Lok Sabha elections remain a matter of concern for the administration and the voters. As per the latest Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin, the heatwave conditions are likely to hit some parts of the country while there will be rainfall in some other parts.

According to the IMD, a fresh heatwave spell is likely over Western India covering Gujarat, Rajasthan, and west Madhya Pradesh during the next 5 days. Whereas, the weather office predicts rainfall over the entire north-east, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi over the next few days.

Heatwave spells in these states: On May 7, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka. Rajasthan may experience heatwave conditions until May 10, while Madhya Pradesh may see them from May 8 to 10 while it may continue till 11 May in Gujarat.

Heatwave conditions may prevail in isolated pockets over Saurashtra & Kutch and Gujarat Region during 7-10 May, over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Interior Karnataka on 7 May, over West Rajasthan during 7 – 10 May and over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during 8 – 10 May.

"Hot and humid weather very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Kerala & Mahe and Coastal Karnataka during the next 2 days", it said. A rise in maximum temperatures is expected by about 2°C in most parts of the plains of Northwest India, (except for East Uttar Pradesh), where temperatures are expected to fall by 2-3°C initially and then remain unchanged.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the national capital on Tuesday is expected to soar to 42 degrees Celsius, with no respite from the heat for at least the next seven days.

It is worthy to note here that Delhi recorded its hottest day of the year on Sunday, clocking a maximum temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius which was two notches above normal. The previous hottest day recorded was on April 27, when the maximum temperature settled at 40.5 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe on 7 May, over Interior Karnataka on 7 & 8 May, over East Rajasthan on 8 & 9 May and over West Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during 8 – 10 May.

Heatwave conditions have continued in Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema region since April 15, 17 and 24, respectively. In the past 24 hours, Saraikela in Jharkhand recorded the highest maximum temperature at 45.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) and Gulbarga (Karnataka) in second place at 43.8 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall in these states: Isolated heavy rain is predicted in the entire north-east with particular areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya from Tuesday and this will likely to continue till 10th May. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Gangetic West Bengal are probably going to have heavy rains today and similar weather conditions will prevail in Odisha from 7 to 9 May.

"Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema on 7 & 8 May, over Telangana on 7 May, over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 8 & 9 May, over Kerala & Mahe on 8 & 11 May and over South Interior Karnataka on 8 May", said IMD.

Due to a fresh Western disturbance which is likely to affect northwest India from 9 May, the weather office predicts scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Jammu- Kashmir- Ladakh- Gilgit -Baltistan- Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 9-12 May.