36th Amarnath Yatra Batch With Over 1,200 Pilgrims Leaves From Jammu

Jammu: The fresh batch of 1221 pilgrims left for the Amarnath yatra from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu towards the Amarnath holy cave early Friday morning. The Yatra continued on twin tracks Baltal and Pahalgam amid multi-layer security arrangements.
An official said that on day 36th, around 1221 pilgrims in a convoy of 54 vehicles left from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu to reach Pahalgam and Baltal base camps in the Kashmir valley to perform rituals at the Amarnath holy cave escorted by the Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces.
While 826 pilgrims will reach Pahalgam to undertake the annual pilgrimage through the traditional 48-km route in Anantnag district, 395 have opted for the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.
As per officials, more than 4.80 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the holy cave of Amarnath since the start of the Amarnath yatra on June 29. The 35th batch of pilgrims left the twin base camps in Baltal and Nunwan to start their journey to the cave shrine in the Kashmir Himalayas on Wednesday.
The fresh batch of pilgrims started their journey early in the morning from the twin tracks the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route and the 14-km Baltal route. The 52-day Amarnath Yatra will continue till August 19.
