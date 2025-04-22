ETV Bharat / bharat

French Woman Ties Nuptial Knot With Uttarakhand Youth

Anias Louise has been visiting Pithoragarh's Munsiyari since 2019, where Ganesh Singh Rana was a staff member of the hotel where she was put up.

Anias Louise at her wedding.
Anias Louise at her wedding.
April 22, 2025

Pithoragarh: A young French woman tied the nuptial knot with a youth from the Munsiyari area of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand following Hindu customs. Not only that, the family members of the woman were dressed in the traditional Indian attire to see their daughter take rounds of fire to be with her beloved.

The marriage between Anias Louise and Ganesh Singh Rana became a hot topic of discussion in the locality, where everyone wondered about the bond between the duo that dragged the bride from Europe. The wedding took place at a hall in Sarmoli in the traditional Kumaoni customs amid the chanting of sacred hymns from the Vedas. Louise was bedecked in Kumaoni attire — Ghaghra, Pichhoda and Nath. Her family came from France to witness the event, where the reverberations of folk songs and traditional colours made the ambience special.

The family members of Louise at the wedding.
The family members of Louise at the wedding.

It is learnt that since 2019, Louise has been visiting Munsiyari. Rana was a staff member of the hotel where she was put up. Initially, the duo became friends, which gradually brewed into love and finally into marriage.

Anias Louise at her wedding.
Anias Louise at her wedding.

Presently, Rana — an experienced tour guide — operates a homestay in Munsiyari. This unique wedding ceremony is an example of love and cultural harmony, which proves borders never became barriers in the path of love.

