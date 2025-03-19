French Tourist 'Sexually Assaulted' In TN; Guide Arrested

Tiruvannamalai: A guide has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a quadragenarian French tourist on a spiritual tour to the district in January.

The woman had booked a hotel on Chengam Road and hired the accused — Venkateshan, a resident of 6th Street, Begopuram, Tiruvannamalai — to learn more about Tiruvannamalai and the mythological stories related to it.

She asked Vekateshan to take her to a mountain for meditation. After the duo went to the Tiruvannamalai mountain, Venkateshan showed her various places near the mountain. At that time, Venkatesan was allegedly intoxicated and sexually assaulted the French woman.

The woman reported the incident to the French Consulate in Chennai. Subsequently, the embassy officials filed a complaint in this regard with the Tiruvannamalai District Superintendent of Police Office. Based on that complaint, the Tiruvannamalai District Police initiated action. Initially, the victim was admitted to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The complaint filed by the French tourist was also sent to the Tiruvannamalai All Women Police Station. Following this, the police registered a case under the relevant provisions of the law and arrested Venkatesan on Tuesday night.

"The interrogation of the victim is on and he will be produced in the court for a custody remand to investigate further into the matter," an official of the Tiruvannamalai District Police said.