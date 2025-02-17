French Tourist Dies Of Unknown Reasons In Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa; Police Await Post-Mortem Report

Khandwa: A French tourist who had been travelling in India for nearly a month died of unknown reasons on Sunday in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh.

Delorme Stephane Alexandre (50), who had arrived in India on January 22 on a tourist visa, felt unwell during his stay at Omkareshwar town on Sunday afternoon.

Alexandre complained of having trouble breathing after which locals rushed him to Omkareshwar Hospital. During this, doctors found that his oxygen level was decreasing rapidly, due to which he was referred to Khandwa in critical condition, where he died during treatment in the ICU.

Delorme, officials said, had first visited Kashi from Delhi to Varanasi, after which, he had been to Indore, Ujjain and then Omkareshwar in Khandwa. On receiving information about the death of the French tourist, Moghat police station in-charge Dhiresh Dharwal and inspector Sunil Gupta reached the hospital.

The police officials thoroughly searched the tourist's belongings. A mobile, French currency, Passport, plane ticket and a camera were recovered. The police also found the mobile number of the tourist's family.

Officer Dharwal contacted the deceased's family and informed them about the incident in English but they could not understand anything as they were talking in French.

After this, the news of Delorme's death was sent to the family in French language. Dharwal said the postmortem will be videographed. "The tourist had come to India on e-visa till December 2025. At present, a case has been registered and an investigation is being carried out. As per the rules, the postmortem will be videographed. This will reveal the real cause of death."