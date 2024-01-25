Emmanuel Macron, PM Narendra Modi Visit Hawa Mahal in Jaipur; French Prez also Visits Amber Fort

French President Emmanuel Macron Arrives in Jaipur

New Delhi/Jaipur: French President Emmanuel Macron, who will be the chief guest of the 75th Republic Day celebrations to be held in New Delhi, visited Hawa Mahal in Jaipur along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Earlier, the French President was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Jantar Mantar in Jaipur, which is popularly known as 'pink city'. Emmanuel Macron and PM Narendra Modi also held a road show in Jaipur. The French President had visited the well-known Amber Fort in Jaipur. The French President was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari during his visit to Amber Fort. He also met school students who gathered there to welcome him at the Amber Fort. He was given an overview of the Fort's overview.

Earlier, upon his arrival, French President Emmanuel Macron was welcomed by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Macron's visit caps the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the India-France Strategic Partnership. Jaipur has been decked up with posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Macron. The two leaders will hold in-depth bilateral talks.

Macron is visiting India as the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations on the invitation of PM Narendra Modi. On January 26, President Macron will attend the Republic Day parade as the chief guest in New Delhi. "He will attend the At Home reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan and, later, the State Banquet, at the invitation of President of India, H.E. Smt Droupadi Murmu," an official statement stated.

Notably, Macron has previously been in India on a state visit in March 2018 and on an official visit in September 2023 for the Delhi G20 Summit. Moreover, he has welcomed PM Modi to France on four occasions.

During his visit, Macron is accompanied, among others, by a ministerial delegation comprising Stephane Sejourne (Europe and Foreign Affairs), Sebastien Lecornu (Armed Forces), and Rachida Dati (Culture); a C-level business delegation of French majors, SMEs and mid-caps; and other eminent personalities, including ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

Macron's state visit marks France's sixth participation, the highest of any other nation, as chief guest on India's Republic Day. Furthermore, it comes months after PM Modi's Paris trip on France's Bastille Day on July 14, 2023.

