French Journalist Leaves India after Row over OCI Card

author img

By PTI

Published : 4 hours ago

Updated : 4 hours ago

French journalist Vanessa Dougnac while leaving India after a notice was issued to her by the government regarding cancellation of her Overseas Citizen of India card, said that leaving India was not her choice but she was forced to do so.

French journalist Vanessa Dougnac while leaving India after a notice was issued to her by the government regarding cancellation of her Overseas Citizen of India card, said that leaving India was not her choice but she was forced to do so.

New Delhi: French journalist Vanessa Dougnac on Saturday left India saying she cannot afford to wait for the outcome of the legal process set in motion in the wake of a notice issued to her by the government regarding cancellation of her Overseas Citizen of India card.

"Today, I am leaving India, the country where I came 25 years ago as a student, and where I have worked for 23 years as a journalist. The place where I married, raised my son, and which I call my home," Dougnac, the South Asia Correspondent for French publications La Croix and Le Point, Swiss newspaper Le Temps and Belgian daily Le Soir, said in a statement.

Last month, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office served a notice on Dougnac asking why her OCI card should not be cancelled, claiming she was "undertaking journalistic activities without any special permission as required under Citizenship Act 1955 and rules/regulations issued thereunder".

She said leaving India was not her choice and that she was forced to by the government which had claimed that her articles were "malicious" and harming "the interests of the sovereignty and integrity of India". The notice to Dougnac also figured in the delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, who was the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations.

On January 26, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, in response to a question, had said that France did "appreciate" India's "frame of reference" to look at the case purely through a lens of compliance with rules. "People are free to do what they are accredited to do in a given space. But here I think the principal issue is whether the person is compliant with the rules and regulations of the state under which they come," Kwatra had said.

Last Updated :4 hours ago

TAGGED:

French journalist leaves IndiaVanessa Dougnac leaves IndiaVanessa Dougnac OCI card

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why tens of thousands of Indian farmers are protesting again?

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.