ETV Bharat / bharat

French Cyclists On Way To Nepal Lose Way After Relying On Google Maps, Reach Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly

The villagers saw both foreigners roaming on bicycles on a deserted road at night. They could not understand their language and alerted local police.

French Cyclists On Way To Nepal Lose Way After Relying On Google Maps Reach Uttar Pradesh Bareilly
French citizens Brian Jacques Gilbert and Sebastian Francois Gabriel post with a UP policeman. (UP Police)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 25, 2025, 10:11 AM IST

Bareilly: In a story that seems straight out of a travel adventure flick, two French tourists cycling from Delhi to Kathmandu lost their way after relying on Google Maps and ended up reaching Churaili Dam in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.

French citizens Brian Jacques Gilbert and Sebastian Francois Gabriel had come to Delhi from France by flight on January 7. They had left the national capital a few days ago, and planned to reach Kathmandu in Nepal via Tanakpur from Pilibhit.

The two foreigners, however, lost their way after being waylaid by Google Maps during the night. They were spotted by some villagers near Churaili Dam on Thursday night. The villagers tried to talk to them but could not understand their language, following which they alerted the police.

Police officials reached the spot and took the duo to Churaili police outpost. The French cyclists were then lodged at the village Pradhan's house for the night and sent on their way on Friday with route instructions.

Baheri Circle Officer Arun Kumar Singh, as per PTI, said both foreigners were waylaid by Google Maps in the dark. "The app showed them a shortcut via Baheri in Bareilly, due to which they got lost and reached Churaili Dam," the CO said.

"When the villagers saw both the foreigners roaming on bicycles on a deserted road at 11 pm Thursday, they could not understand their language. To avoid any incident with the two foreigners, they took both of them to the Churaili police outpost," Singh said.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Police shared a post on X in which it shared the news about the foreigners losing their way and getting help from the police.

"Guests are like God: On the night of 23.01.2025, on receiving information that 02 French citizens who were going to Kathmandu, Nepal from Delhi by bicycle had lost their way, @bareillypolice took immediate action and gave them the right direction and sent them safely to their destination," read the translation of the post that was originally written in Hindi.

Bareilly: In a story that seems straight out of a travel adventure flick, two French tourists cycling from Delhi to Kathmandu lost their way after relying on Google Maps and ended up reaching Churaili Dam in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.

French citizens Brian Jacques Gilbert and Sebastian Francois Gabriel had come to Delhi from France by flight on January 7. They had left the national capital a few days ago, and planned to reach Kathmandu in Nepal via Tanakpur from Pilibhit.

The two foreigners, however, lost their way after being waylaid by Google Maps during the night. They were spotted by some villagers near Churaili Dam on Thursday night. The villagers tried to talk to them but could not understand their language, following which they alerted the police.

Police officials reached the spot and took the duo to Churaili police outpost. The French cyclists were then lodged at the village Pradhan's house for the night and sent on their way on Friday with route instructions.

Baheri Circle Officer Arun Kumar Singh, as per PTI, said both foreigners were waylaid by Google Maps in the dark. "The app showed them a shortcut via Baheri in Bareilly, due to which they got lost and reached Churaili Dam," the CO said.

"When the villagers saw both the foreigners roaming on bicycles on a deserted road at 11 pm Thursday, they could not understand their language. To avoid any incident with the two foreigners, they took both of them to the Churaili police outpost," Singh said.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Police shared a post on X in which it shared the news about the foreigners losing their way and getting help from the police.

"Guests are like God: On the night of 23.01.2025, on receiving information that 02 French citizens who were going to Kathmandu, Nepal from Delhi by bicycle had lost their way, @bareillypolice took immediate action and gave them the right direction and sent them safely to their destination," read the translation of the post that was originally written in Hindi.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BAREILLY POLICEGOOGLE MAPSFOREIGNERS LOST DUE TO GOOGLE MAPSFOREIGNERS CYCLING TO NEPALFRENCH CYCLISTS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

National Girl Child Day Special Interview: How First Indian Woman Paralympic Deepa Malik Proved Ability Can Outshine Disability

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.