French Woman Tourist Allegedy Raped After Late-Night Party At Rajasthan's Udaipur

Udaipur: A foreign woman tourist was allegedly raped in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Based on a complaint, a case has been registered at the Badgaon police station. Before the rape incident, the complainant attended a party along with the accused in a cafe. After this, the accused purportedly lured the tourist to his house and committed the crime. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Speaking on this, Udaipur SP Yogesh Goyal said that a complaint was received at the Badgaon police station. A party was held at a restaurant in Tiger Hills, in which some French people including several women took part. The SP said that the French women were accompanied by their companions, who work for events. The incident allegedly took place after everyone ate and drank till late on Tuesday night. After this, the girl purportedly accompanied a man named Siddharth.

Udaipur SP Yogesh Goyal (ETV Bharat)

In the complaint, the woman alleged that the accused Siddharth took her to his room and raped her. At present, the woman is being medically examined and the entire matter is being investigated. Based on the report of the foreign woman, a case has been registered and the matter is being investigated. A search is going on as of now for the accused person. Information is being gathered about how long the accused and the woman were in contact with each other.