Delhi: Four Held For Stealing French Ambassador's Mobile In Chandani Chowk Market

French Ambassador Thierry Mathou (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: Four people were arrested for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from French Ambassador Thierry Mathou while he was visiting Chandani Chowk market, an official said on Wednesday. Mathou and his wife had gone to visit the market on October 20, when his mobile phone was stolen from his pocket, he said.

A senior police officer said that they received information regarding the incident on October 21 from the embassy. The CCTVs were checked and a team of policemen was formed.

Four accused, all aged between 20 and 25 years, were arrested and the mobile phone was also recovered from them, the officer said. The accused are residents of the trans-Yamuna area and further investigation is underway, the officer added.

