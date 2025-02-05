ETV Bharat / bharat

Freight Corridor Operates 391 Trains In Jan 2025, Achieves Significant Milestone: Railway Ministry

New Delhi: The Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) has reached a significant milestone in freight train operations during January, marking a new benchmark in India's logistics and transportation efficiency, the Railway Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the Ministry, a total of 391 trains were operated on an average per day on DFC tracks in the first month of 2025. “While the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) operated 209 trains per day (average), the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) ran 182 trains per day,” it said.

A press statement issued by the Ministry on Thursday stated that this achievement reflected the increasing reliance on DFC for seamless and efficient freight transportation, reinforcing its role as a backbone for industrial and economic growth.

“Meja Urja Nigam Private Limited was connected to DFCCIL at Station New Unchdih on December 9, 2023. In January 2025, 175 rakes were handled, the highest ever recorded, reflecting the growing efficiency of DFCCIL in meeting industrial demands,” the statement said.