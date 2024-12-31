Freezing North India: Snowfall, Fog, Cold Wave Set To Intensify This Week

New Delhi: Northern India is experiencing a severe cold wave as fresh snowfall in the Himalayan region has brought temperatures below freezing point in many areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that cold wave conditions will persist throughout the week, with scattered snow and rain likely over the Western Himalayan Region from January 1 to 3 and northwest plains from January 4 to 6.

Severe Cold in Himalayas

In Jammu and Kashmir, tourist destinations like Gulmarg and Pahalgam recorded extreme temperatures. Gulmarg witnessed a dip of -10°C while Pahalgam registered -9.2°C on Monday night. Srinagar’s minimum temperature dipped to -0.9°C, slightly above the seasonal normal. Similarly, other parts of the Valley, including Qazigund and Konibal, recorded lows of -2.8°C and -1.4°C, respectively.

In Himachal Pradesh, snowfall in Kalpa, Kufri, and Keylong pushed temperatures below normal for the third consecutive day. Uttarakhand also reported freezing conditions, with Mukteshwar recording a low of 2.9°C. Dense fog and reduced visibility affected cities like Dehradun and Haridwar.

Plains shiver under cold wave

In Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, biting cold conditions are prevailing. Chandigarh experienced its coldest day of the season at 11.3°C, eight degrees below normal. Cities in Haryana, including Ambala (12°C), Hisar (14.5°C), and Gurugram (13°C), recorded significantly low day temperatures.

In Punjab, Pathankot saw a maximum of just 11°C, while Amritsar and Bathinda recorded highs of 12.6°C and 12.4°C, respectively. Rajasthan faced dense fog across several cities, including Jaipur and Jodhpur. The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Sirohi at 5.2°C, with Jaipur at 7.2°C.

What weather experts say?

Mahesh Palawat, Vice President of Skymet Weather, told ETV Bharat, “Winters have been arriving later for the past two years, with delayed rains and snow. While minimum temperatures are slightly above normal, maximum temperatures remain below normal due to fog and limited sunshine.”

The IMD has predicted a gradual fall in temperatures across northwest and central India, including Delhi, over the next few days. Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 17.7°C, 2.7°C below normal, while Palam was at 14.9°C, 5.5°C below normal.

With dense fog and cold day conditions expected to continue in the coming days, northern India remains in the grip of severe winter. Snowfall in the upper reaches and freezing temperatures in the plains are expected to disrupt daily life, while a gradual decline in temperatures is anticipated as the week progresses.