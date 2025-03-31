ETV Bharat / bharat

Freedom Trail Trek Begins To Commemorate Dalai Lama’s Historic Journey

Khenzamane: A six-day trekking programme, named the Freedom Trail, commenced on Monday from the Khenzamane Holy Tree in western Arunachal Pradesh. The trek retraces the route taken by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, Gyalwa Tenzin Gyatso, when he entered India on March 31, 1959—exactly 66 years ago.

The trek will conclude on April 5 at Pungteng in Tawang, after covering a total of 20 locations and approximately 70 km on the final day. About 300 participants, including village headmen, border security forces, monks and tourists, joined the journey, which will enter Tawang on April 5 after crossing into Zemithang from Khenzamane.

The much-anticipated event has been organised by the Tawang district administration in collaboration with Lungla MLA Chering Lhamu and Freedom Trail Chairman Jambey Wangdi. Additional Deputy Commissioner Tashi Dhondup of Lungla and Assistant Additional Deputy Commissioner Diwan Mara of Zemithang coordinated the programme.

The inaugural ceremony at Khenzamane began with prayers for the long life of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, followed by a cultural programme performed by Buddhist Rinpoche and villagers.

Addressing the participants, MLA Lungla Tsering Lhamu highlighted the spiritual and historical significance of the trek, stating, "As we embark on this six-day journey along the Freedom Trail, we draw strength from the wisdom of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and hope for a peaceful future. Our bond with Tibet is centuries old, rooted in shared history, culture and mutual understanding. His Holiness’s teachings continue to inspire us with his commitment to compassion, non-violence and human values."

Chairman Jambey Wangdi expressed gratitude to all participants and prayed for the Dalai Lama’s good health and long life. He urged everyone to incorporate His Holiness’s teachings into their daily lives.