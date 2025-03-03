'Freedom Of Speech Has To Be Understood By Police After 75 Years Of The Constitution': SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said the police should have understood freedom of speech and expression "at least now" after 75 years of the Constitution.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan stressed on preserving the fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression under Article 19 (1) (a) of the Constitution. The apex court reserved its verdict on a plea of Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi to quash an FIR against him for allegedly sharing a provocative song. On January 3, an FIR was lodged against Pratapgarhi for the alleged provocative song during a mass marriage function he attended in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

During the hearing today, the bench said when it comes to the freedom of speech and expression, it has to be preserved and some sensitivity has to be shown by the police before lodging an FIR. The bench said it was "ultimately a poem" and in fact, promoted non-violence, and pointed out that there seems to be some issue with its translation.

"They must at least read and understand (the article of the Constitution). Seventy-five years after the Constitution, the freedom of speech and expression has to be at least now understood by the police," said Justice Oka. The bench said the poem is not against any religion and it indirectly says even if somebody indulges in violence, "we will not indulge in violence. That is the message which the poem gives. It is not against any particular community".

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Gujarat Police, said the poem was "sadak chhap" (pedestrian) in nature and couldn't be attributed to renowned poet and author like Faiz Ahmad Faiz. Mehta said it was the video message (of the MP) which created the trouble.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Pratapgarhi, said it was his team, not the politician, who shared the video message. Mehta said the MP would be held accountable even if his team uploaded the video message on his social media account. After hearing submissions, the apex court reserved its judgment in the matter.