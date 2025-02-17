ETV Bharat / bharat

Free Tickets By Modi Ji: Women Passengers’ Witty Response Leaves Railway Officials In Stitches

Buxar: A group of women passengers, probably without train tickets, showed an unbeatable wit at a railway station here, leaving a senior railway official laughing, who enquired about their bookings.

Danapur Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Jayant Kumar was on an official tour to Buxar Railway Station on Sunday, and during the inspection, he asked the women to show their train tickets.

“Train ticket free hai…Narendra Modi kardiye (Train tickets are, PM Modi had made it,” they replied in unison. The women were waiting to board a train to travel to the Maha Kumbh festival.

The response burst the railway officials, including Kumar, into laughter, but they were taken aback as well without any action.

“There is no such thing. You need tickets to travel," Kumar told the women.