Free Tickets By Modi Ji: Women Passengers’ Witty Response Leaves Railway Officials In Stitches

The incident took place on Sunday when a DRM was at Bihar's Buxar Railway Station to oversee arrangements for Maha Kumbh passengers.

Senior Railways Official At Bihar's Buxar Railways Station (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 17, 2025, 7:37 PM IST

Buxar: A group of women passengers, probably without train tickets, showed an unbeatable wit at a railway station here, leaving a senior railway official laughing, who enquired about their bookings.

Danapur Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Jayant Kumar was on an official tour to Buxar Railway Station on Sunday, and during the inspection, he asked the women to show their train tickets.

Train ticket free haiNarendra Modi kardiye (Train tickets are, PM Modi had made it,” they replied in unison. The women were waiting to board a train to travel to the Maha Kumbh festival.

The response burst the railway officials, including Kumar, into laughter, but they were taken aback as well without any action.

“There is no such thing. You need tickets to travel," Kumar told the women.

More About Official Visit

The visit by Kumar and other officials comes amid a heavy rush of devotees in Maha Kumbh, which also overwhelmed trains heading to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The Railways has initiated a plan to send senior officials to various stations to oversee arrangements for the Maha Kumbh festival.

Kumar said that the railway department has made special arrangements to take passengers to their destinations during Kumbh. “This is similar to the facilities and arrangements we make during Chhath Puja,” he said.

Meanwhile, railway police were put on high alert to ensure the safe travel of passengers. “Helping all passengers to travel safely is our priority," said Deepak Kumar, RPF post-in-charge.

The Maha Kumbh festival is one of India's largest religious gatherings, attracting millions of devotees from across the country.

