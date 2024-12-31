Happy New Year 2025: Hyderabad, Pune Say No To Drunk Driving, Offer Free Rides On New Year's Eve

Pune/Hyderabad: As 2025 is set to ring in tonight, large crowds are expected for New Year celebrations across the nation. As a part of the efforts to discourage partygoers from driving under the influence of alcohol, free cab rides are being provided in Hyderabad and Pune on Tuesday night.

The hotels and pubs in Pune have decided to drive drunken customers back home on New Year's Eve. Ganesh Shetty, President of the Hotels Association said that the government has permitted the hotels to remain open till 5 am on Wednesday adding that necessary precautionary measures have been taken to prevent any untoward incident.

"We have asked the car drivers in our group to be ready for rides anytime after 1 am. If someone drinks too much, we will drop them home by car even if they have brought their two-wheeler or car," Shetty said.

"If someone drinks too much, we will stop serving drinks to them. We will also tell the people in their group to stop giving them drinks. Also, we have instructed our staff not to argue with customers," he added.

More than 3,000 policemen have been deployed by the police across the city to ensure the celebrations remain peaceful.

The Telangana Four-Wheeler Drivers Association (TGFWDA) and Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) also informed that they would provide free transportation in Hyderabad from 10 p.m. on December 31 to 1 a.m. on January 1, 2025.

“With New Year celebrations fast approaching, the menace of drunken driving poses a grave threat to public safety. The Telangana Four-Wheeler Drivers’ Association and the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union are stepping up to make our roads safer with the #HumAapkeSaathHai campaign,” said Shaik Salauddin, President of TGPWU.

“We will provide free transportation across Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda commissionerate limits with 500 four-wheeler cabs and 250 bikes. We have been providing this service for the last eight years. Our main intention is to help people reach their homes safely. Anyone who wants a ride can call 9177624678,” he added.

The Hyderabad City police have asked all establishments to disallow drunk driving and to provide safe transportation to intoxicated patrons. The traffic police will be conducting extensive checks to curb traffic violations, including drunken driving, rash and dangerous driving..etc.

A traffic advisory by the police also added that "all flyovers of the city except Begumpet and Tolichowki will be closed for traffic on a need basis on the intervening night of 31-12-2024/01-01-2025." However, the PVNR Expressway Flyover will be operational only for the commuters bound for the RGI Airport, who have valid Air Tickets.