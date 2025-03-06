Free Movement Will Not Be Allowed Until And Unless Demand For A Separate Administration Is Fulfilled: Manipur Tribal Groups

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Even as the law enforcing agencies in Manipur have been taking all arrangements to ensure free movement of people across the state from March 8, the tribal bodies of the state reiterated that the free movement will not be allowed until and unless their demand for a separate administration or union territory with a legislature is fulfilled.

Home Minister Amit Shah during a high-level meeting in New Delhi on March 1 asked the law-enforcing agencies as well as the state administration to ensure free movement of people in Manipur from March 8. The meeting was attended by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumr Bhalla, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau director Tapan Deka, Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Army Commander of the Eastern Command, Directors General of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Assam Rifles, Security Advisor, Manipur and senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), India Army and Manipur administration.

It’s after a long 22-months that the Centre has initiated a move for ensuring free movement in the strife-torn state. The free movement will also ensure the resumption of freight and commercial vehicles on key highways, especially National Highway 2, connecting Imphal (Manipur) and Nagaland. This national highway 2 passes through Kangpoki, a district dominated by the Kuki-Zo community. The free movement will also ensure movement along National Highway 37, which links Imphal to Assam via Jiribam.

However, the Kuki-Zi council, which represents the tribal community in Manipur on Thursday, said that there will be no free movement in the Kuki-Zo areas before the establishment of a separate administration or union territory with a legislature for their community.

"The government of India needs to take all aspects into consideration while giving any timeline. We have been betrayed by the State government of Manipur, mainly run by the Meetei community. Our people are not allowed to go to the valley. We can’t even use the airport," Dr Chinkhanlun Guite, a leader of the Manipur Tribal Forum told ETV Bharat.

A statement issued by the Kuki-Zo village volunteer, eastern zone, in possession of ETV Bharat, said, "We the village volunteer-eastern zone, firmly reiterate our stand. There will be no free movement in Kuki-Zo areas before the establishment of a separate administration or union territory with a legislature for the Kuki-Zo people."

The Kuki-Zo said that those who have inflicted suffering on the Kuki-Zo people, those who have taken innocent lives, and those who have continued to deny our fundamental rights will not be allowed free passage into our land. "Our demand for a separate administration is not just a political aspiration but a necessity for our survival, security and integrity," the council said.

Referring to a planned march to the hill areas called by Federation of Civil Society (FOCS), a valley based civil organisation on March 8, the Kuki-Zo council said, "Any individual or organisation attempting to reconcile with the perpetrators through the government before the establishment of a separate administration/UT will face severe consequences."

Meanwhile, the MHA has asked all the central law enforcing agencies in the state to take all necessary actions to ensure free movement of the people in the State. "Yesterday, a security review meeting over the Manipur situation took place at the home ministry where it was reiterated to ensure the free movement of people across the state," said a senior official.

The Indian Army’s Dimapur-based 3 Corps, also known as Spear Corps, which has been looking after the security issue of Manipur has also tightened its grip to ensure security in the state. According to a senior security official, Kuldeip Singh, security advisor to the Manipur government, reviewed the present situation of the state during a meeting that took place in Imphal on Wednesday. Senior officials from Manipur police, CRPF, Army’s 3 Corps, and Assam Rifles were present in the meeting.