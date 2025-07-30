Fraudsters Steal Cryptocurrency Worth Rs 380 Crore From Bengaluru Crypto Exchange Firm

Bengaluru: In what could be the country's biggest cyberfraud till date, fraudsters have siphoned cryptocurrency worth $44 million or Rs 380 crore from a cryptocurrency exchange platform in Bengaluru.

A case has been registered by the Cybercrime, Economic Offences, Narcotics (CEN) police station, Whitefield Division in Bengaluru, following a complaint by Neblio Technologies Private Limited, a parent company of CoinDCX, a cryptocurrency exchange platform. The company is headquartered in the Bellandur area of the city.

As per the complaint filed by Hardeep Singh, Nebio's vice-president of public policy and government affairs, $44 million has been stolen from the company's vault between 2:37 am and 9:40 am on July 19 by hacking the laptop of an employee, Rahul Agrawal.

Agarwal was arrested on July 26 after the company suspected his role in the currency theft. As per the FIR, the company's internal inquiry revealed that Agarwal, employed with Nebilo for over a year now, used the company's laptop to carry out his part-time job in violation of the company's rules prohibiting employees from indulging in part-time jobs. He also told the company that he earned around Rs 15 lakh from the part-time job. Following this, a complaint has been lodged.

"We have arrested Rahul Agarwal as fraudsters hacked his laptop provided by the company to siphon off cryptocurrency. We are verifying if he has any connection with the fraudsters. The investigation in the case is on," said Ramesh Bhanot, joint police commissioner, Bengaluru.