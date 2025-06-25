Fraudsters Devise New Way To Dupe Hyderabad Traders With Cash-for-UPI Transactions

Hyderabad: Fraudsters in Hyderabad have devised a novel method to swindle money with the lure of attractive commissions and freezing bank accounts through fake cybercrime complaints later. In a recent incident at a grocery store in Narayanguda, neighbouring Hyderabad, a young man approached the shopkeeper and offered him a commission of Rs 100 for every Rs 1,000 in cash. The merchant agreed and handed him over Rs. 33,000 in cash, which was instantly transferred back to him via PhonePe. However, the shopkeeper's bank account was frozen after two hours.

In another incident, a mini ATM operator in Chandrayangutta gave Rs 1 lakh in cash to a man promising 5 per cent commission. Three days later, his bank transactions were blocked. At least four such complaints have surfaced in the past four months, raising alarm among small traders and financial operators.

A New Scam

Fraudsters, often posing as customers or agents, approach small business owners and mini ATM operators, offering to convert cash into UPI transfers with commissions ranging from 5 per cent to 15 per cent. Once the cash is handed over to the fraudsters, they transfer it back via UPI. However, scammers file false cybercrime complaints, usually from other states, leading to account freezes for the unsuspecting victims.

When the victims approach their respective banks or local police stations, they are told the complaints originated from other states, and they need to travel there or resolve the issue themselves. Later, unknown callers claiming to be the original complainants call, demanding a portion of the frozen amount to withdraw their complaint.

Interstate Gang

Police suspect the involvement of interstate cybercrime gangs. In this modus operandi, one member collects the cash, while another files a fabricated complaint. The gangs then use the complaint as a ploy to negotiate a settlement with the victim. Authorities warn people that engaging in such transactions is risky, even if it appears profitable on the surface. Legal action may be taken against those found collaborating with fraudsters or aiding cybercriminals and drug suspects.

The police have issued an advisory asking small business owners to avoid cash-for-UPI transactions with strangers, not be tempted by offers of high commission, report any suspicious activity to the authorities immediately and beware of bank account freezes can severely impact your business.