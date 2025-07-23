Fraud Against NCR Homebuyers Under SC Scanner; CBI Allowed To Register 22 Cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the CBI to file 22 cases related to the "unholy nexus" between banks and developers, which allegedly duped homebuyers in the National Capital Region (NCR). The builders in NCR and development authorities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are now under the apex court’s scanner.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. The apex court appreciated the CBI’s efforts in taking up the matter and examining over 1,000 persons, as well as visiting 58 project sites. The bench asked the central agency to expeditiously conclude the investigation and take the matter to its logical conclusion.

The apex court allowed the CBI to convert the six preliminary enquiries it conducted against various builders and banks into 22 regular cases equivalent to FIRs in which cognisable offences are made for further investigation.

The bench observed that the investigation in the seventh preliminary enquiry (PE) registered by the CBI is still ongoing. The bench noted that the projects in this PE are in Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Mohali, and Allahabad.

The apex court was hearing a clutch of petitions filed by over 1,200 homebuyers. These homebuyers had booked flats under the subvention plans in various housing projects in the NCR region, especially Noida, Greater Noida and Gurugram, alleging they were being forced by banks to pay EMIs despite no possession of flats.

Under the subvention scheme, banks disburse the sanctioned amount directly to the accounts of builders, who are then required to pay EMIs on the sanctioned loan amount until flats are handed over to homebuyers. After builders started defaulting on EMIs to banks, in line with the tripartite agreement, banks demanded the EMIs from homebuyers.

During the hearing today, the apex court examined the CBI’s report, which was submitted in a sealed cover. The central agency had recommended that, after conducting PEs into the cases to ascertain commission of cognisable offence on the part of the builders and financial institutions, 22 regular cases were required to be registered for further investigation.

"We accept the recommendation and the CBI shall accordingly register regular cases and proceed in accordance with law," said the bench, and granted six weeks to the agency for its investigation into the seventh preliminary enquiry over projects outside the NCR.

The apex court asked the CBI to examine the report filed by the amicus, terming it an “eye opener” which also highlights the need for transparency in dealings of development authorities, including RERA and measures for protecting the interest of home buyers from unscrupulous builders.

The apex court in March had permitted the CBI to register five PEs into affairs of builders and projects in the NCR region, that is, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Yamuna Expressway, and Ghaziabad. The bench allowed one PE to be registered against Reality Major Supertech Limited, against whom 799 homebuyers have moved the apex court by way of 84 appeals involving projects in eight different locations.

Read more: SC Orders Woman IPS Officer To Apologise For Jailing Husband, Father-in-Law For 100 Days