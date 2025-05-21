Franchise Fraud In Dehradun: Mother-Son Duo Dupe Singapore-Based Woman Of Rs 15 Lakh

Dehradun: A mother-son duo lured a woman living in Singapore in the name of running a franchise and duped her of Rs 15 lakh. The accused mother-son duo did not hire staff nor did they arrange for training as per the agreement. The Singapore-based woman has filed a complaint in the Dalanwala police station through her representative, after which a case has been registered against the mother and son.

Shweta Sharma, who belongs to Rakshapuram, Ladpur, currently works in Singapore. In her complaint, she said that on March 19, 2024, she met Sandeep Singh and his mother Simran Gurunani, residents of Vijaynagar, Indore, in Dehradun. Both of them proposed to work with her by investing money in a franchise scheme of a company named Chai-Way Cafe Private Limited. They assured good returns from this.

Believing the words of the mother and son, the victim signed an agreement between the two parties on June 12, 2024. After that, both of them took a total of Rs 15 lakh between June and September 2024 in the name of setting up a franchise. In September 2024, the mother and son rented a shop on Rajpur Road for Rs 45,000 per month. But, after receiving the money, the mother and son were not following the terms of the agreement to run the shop. Neither did they provide staff nor did they make any arrangements for goods and training. When the complainant contacted the accused, they started threatening her, she said.

Dalanwala police station in-charge Manoj Mainwal said that based on the complaint of the victim Shweta Sharma, a case has been registered against Sandeep Singh and Simran Gurnani under various sections including fraud. The Police are investigating the matter.