France And India Reaffirm Importance Of Engagement In Emerging Technologies

New Delhi: The second meeting of the India-France Special Task Force on Civil Nuclear Energy was held in New Delhi on Monday.

The meeting was co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Secretary-General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Anne-Marie Descôtes.

During the meeting, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the progress made over the past year through various meetings and consultations. They agreed to remain in close touch over various key aspects of bilateral civil nuclear cooperation.

They reaffirmed the importance of engagement in emerging technologies like Small and Advanced Modular Reactors (SMRs/AMRs), as articulated by the Declaration of Intent on SMRs and AMRs signed in February 2025.

The Foreign Secretary and Secretary-General also held discussions on developments in bilateral cooperation and further strengthening our long-standing partnership by advancing cooperation in various sectors including in innovation and technology, defence, space, counter terrorism cooperation, and advancing cooperation with third countries in a trilateral format.