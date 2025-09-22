France And India Reaffirm Importance Of Engagement In Emerging Technologies
Both sides exchanged views on global and regional developments of importance, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and developments in the West Asia region.
New Delhi: The second meeting of the India-France Special Task Force on Civil Nuclear Energy was held in New Delhi on Monday.
The meeting was co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Secretary-General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Anne-Marie Descôtes.
During the meeting, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the progress made over the past year through various meetings and consultations. They agreed to remain in close touch over various key aspects of bilateral civil nuclear cooperation.
They reaffirmed the importance of engagement in emerging technologies like Small and Advanced Modular Reactors (SMRs/AMRs), as articulated by the Declaration of Intent on SMRs and AMRs signed in February 2025.
The Foreign Secretary and Secretary-General also held discussions on developments in bilateral cooperation and further strengthening our long-standing partnership by advancing cooperation in various sectors including in innovation and technology, defence, space, counter terrorism cooperation, and advancing cooperation with third countries in a trilateral format.
On September 12, France and India had expressed interest in enhancing coordination at international platforms such as the United Nations, Financial Action Task Force (FATF), and No Money for Terror (NMFT) initiative.
The MEA stated, "The discussion on bilateral and multilateral cooperation focused on intensifying capacity-building measures through training and exercises. The two sides discussed cooperation in the UN, FATF and NMFT."
"The two sides further discussed broadening the scope of India-France CT dialogue to include organised crimes, combating online propaganda as a focused bilateral effort, and exchanging information and sharing of experience on matters of mutual concern and interest, including cyber-related threats," it said. The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to convene the 18th JWG meeting in India at a mutually convenient date.
