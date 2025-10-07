ETV Bharat / bharat

Frame Rules To Regulate Movement Of Pedestrians, Non-Motorised Vehicles In Public Places: SC To States And UTs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed all state governments and union territories (UTs) to frame road safety rules within next six months by regulating the movement of non-motorised vehicles and pedestrians in public spaces.

Acting on a petition filed by Coimbatore-based surgeon S Rajasekaran, who highlighted the high number of road accidents in the country, a bench comprising justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan issued the directive to all the states and UTs to frame necessary rules under Sections 138 (1A) and 210D of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The apex court directed all states and the UTs to formulate and notify rules under Section 210D of the Act within a period of six months, if not already framed, for design, construction and maintenance of standards for roads other than national highways.