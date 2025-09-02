Bihar’s Fox Nut Producers Brace For Impact Of Trump Tariffs

ETV Bharat / bharat

Darbhanga: Farmers growing fox nut (makhana) in Bihar fear a dip in demand for their produce in America after the imposition of 50% Tariffs by the Trump administration on Indian exports.

Hundreds of farmers and exporters of Bihar expect a hike in the prices of fox nut and its products due to the 'Trump Tariffs'. They are now compelled to turn to new markets.

More than 80% of India’s total fox nut production takes place in Bihar. After local consumption, 20% to 25% is exported to America alone. Sources say that about ten tonnes of fox nuts are being sent from all over Bihar daily.

They said that after the imposition of high tariffs, prices are set to rise, making it difficult for the Indian exporters to compete in the American market.

Darbhanga's fox nut exporter, Bhanu Sarawagi, pointed towards the law of demand, which says that with the increase in price, there is a decline in demand.

He said that this will have an impact in two ways. Consumers who buy from the retail market will have to pay a higher price. Secondly, the export from India to that country, which is a big market, will decline. He said that this is because of the sudden imposition of a 50% tariff, but it is also possible that the prices may decline in the near future.

"I believe that the imposition of a tariff will have a direct impact on the retail market and the customer," he said.

​​Shishir Suman, who also exports fox nuts, pointed out that Bihar exports 600 tonnes of fox nuts to America every year. The increase in tariffs is expected to lead to a decline in its orders as Indian goods will become expensive in America.