Four-Year-Old Girl 'Raped' By School Van Driver In Lucknow, Accused Arrested

Lucknow: Police on Saturday arrested a school van driver for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's capital city.

The matter came to light after the girl's mother lodged a complaint with the police alleging that her young daughter was sexually assaulted by the driver, identified as Mohammad Arif.

In her complaint, the mother mentioned that the incident took place on July 14 and her daughter narrated the ordeal to her after returning home from school. "She (my child) had gone to school on July 14. On way, the van driver touched her inappropriately and did wrong things with her. She narrated everything after coming back home. She complained of pain in her private parts. When I checked, I found that she has sustained injury," she said.

The girl's mother further alleged that she informed the school authorities about this but no action was taken. "I complained about driver Mohammad Arif to the school management. They said they would discuss, but no action was taken by them. Apart from this, the van driver used abusive language and also threatened me and my daughter with dire consequences," she alleged.

"When I took the child to the doctor, the doctor said something was inserted in her private parts. The school said that complaining would ruin the child's future and the school's reputation.. I waited for two days but no action was taken by the school.. I have all the proof. Police has registered an FIR and a medical test of my child was conducted. The case will be heard in the High Court today."

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the driver from near Sarvodaya Nagar.

Indira Nagar police station in-charge Sunil Tiwari said, "A case was registered on basis of the complaint lodged by the girl's mother. The accused driver Mohammad Arif Khan has been arrested from Kalyan Apartment near Sarvodaya Nagar Bandha Road. The role of the school management is also under investigation."