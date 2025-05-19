ETV Bharat / bharat

Four-Year Degree Model To Be Launched In Delhi University’s SOL And NCWEB

New Delhi: Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) are set to adopt the four-year undergraduate programme. The Academic Council approved the proposal last week, and it now awaits final clearance at the upcoming Executive Council meeting.

Professor Payal Mago, Director of Open Learning of the School, said that the meeting of the University Executive Council is proposed for May 23. There is every possibility that this proposal will be passed in the meeting, after which it will be implemented from this academic session and the students studying in the third year this year will also be given a chance to enter the fourth year.

Delhi University’s four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP), launched on campus in 2022 under the National Education Policy, will now run smoothly in distance-learning mode as well. Although FYUP had been extended to the School of Open Learning (SOL) and the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), it had not been formally rolled out. The Academic Council has now given its official approval, paving the way for full implementation from this year.

Around 19 undergraduate courses are conducted in SOL

SOL Director Prof Payal Mago said that, starting this year, students entering Honours, Honours with Research and programme streams may apply for an Honours degree. Although Delhi University’s Executive Council has endorsed the plan, final clearance is still required from the Distance Education Board; an official notification will follow once that approval is granted. SOL currently offers 19 undergraduate options: 12 programme courses, five Honours courses, and two professional degrees—Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA).

Students will benefit

Prof Payal Mago noted that SOL enrols over 100,000 students annually. Under the new structure, programme students who complete a fourth year will graduate with an Honours degree, while current Honours students will earn an Honours degree with Research.

NCWEB offers about 15,000 seats and runs Honours and programme courses across 28 centres in Delhi. To support SOL and NCWEB students, the fourth-year curriculum will include a research component, a Discipline-Specific Elective (DSE), and a two-credit, skill-based course tied to the core subject, ensuring a smooth transition into the extended programme.

NCWEB has two courses in the UG

Delhi University’s NCWEB offers two undergraduate programmes—BA and BCom—with about 15,000 seats available. Working women can apply based on their Class 12 marks. Limited hostel accommodation is also provided. Typically, four merit lists are published each year, followed by spot-round admissions to fill any remaining seats.

These are the major undergraduate courses running in SOL

