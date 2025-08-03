ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Undertrial Inmates Escape From Korba Jail In Chhattisgarh

Between 3 pm and 4 pm, the four scaled the wall of a cowshed inside the prison premises and fled. A probe has been initiated.

The Korba district jail.
The Korba district jail. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 3, 2025 at 1:13 PM IST

1 Min Read

Korba (Chhattisgarh): Four undertrial prisoners, facing charges under the rape and POCSO Act, escaped from the Korba district jail in Chhattisgarh on Saturday afternoon, triggering a major manhunt, police said.

The escapees were identified as Dashrath Sidar (19), Chandrashekhar Rathia (20), Raja Kanwar (22), and Sarna Sinku (26). While Rathia hails from Raigarh, the other three are residents of the Korba district. The Civil Line Police Station has registered an FIR of this incident and started an investigation by sending personnel from different police stations to the spot.

Between 3 pm and 4 pm, the four reportedly used a rope to scale a cowshed wall inside the prison and fled. Authorities have launched a probe into the security breach and are working to trace the absconding prisoners.

"All four were undertrial in cases related to rape and under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A detailed investigation is underway to determine how they managed to escape," a police official said.

Korba SP Nitish Thakur said four prisoners have escaped from the district jail. They were lodged in different cases.

"As per the preliminary information, a sick cow was being treated by those four prisoners in the cowshed. During this time, they scaled the wall with the help of a rope and jumped from the cowshed wall onto the nearby road and ran away. All police stations have been alerted, and photos and videos of the four escapees have been circulated. An investigation will also be conducted into the negligence of the jail staff on duty. Presently, our priority is to catch them as soon as possible."

Also Read:

  1. CPI(M) Leaders Met Kerala Nuns Arrested In 'Human Trafficking' Case In Durg Jail
  2. Chhattisgarh: 5 PWD Officials Arrested In Rs 188-Crore Road Scam Linked To Journalist's Murder Released From Jail

Korba (Chhattisgarh): Four undertrial prisoners, facing charges under the rape and POCSO Act, escaped from the Korba district jail in Chhattisgarh on Saturday afternoon, triggering a major manhunt, police said.

The escapees were identified as Dashrath Sidar (19), Chandrashekhar Rathia (20), Raja Kanwar (22), and Sarna Sinku (26). While Rathia hails from Raigarh, the other three are residents of the Korba district. The Civil Line Police Station has registered an FIR of this incident and started an investigation by sending personnel from different police stations to the spot.

Between 3 pm and 4 pm, the four reportedly used a rope to scale a cowshed wall inside the prison and fled. Authorities have launched a probe into the security breach and are working to trace the absconding prisoners.

"All four were undertrial in cases related to rape and under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A detailed investigation is underway to determine how they managed to escape," a police official said.

Korba SP Nitish Thakur said four prisoners have escaped from the district jail. They were lodged in different cases.

"As per the preliminary information, a sick cow was being treated by those four prisoners in the cowshed. During this time, they scaled the wall with the help of a rope and jumped from the cowshed wall onto the nearby road and ran away. All police stations have been alerted, and photos and videos of the four escapees have been circulated. An investigation will also be conducted into the negligence of the jail staff on duty. Presently, our priority is to catch them as soon as possible."

Also Read:

  1. CPI(M) Leaders Met Kerala Nuns Arrested In 'Human Trafficking' Case In Durg Jail
  2. Chhattisgarh: 5 PWD Officials Arrested In Rs 188-Crore Road Scam Linked To Journalist's Murder Released From Jail

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KORBA DISTRICT JAILCIVIL LINES POLICE STATIONPOCSO ACTKORBA SPFOUR INMATES ESCAPE FROM KORBA JAIL

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Battleground: Bengal's Daughter Tamanna And Her Whizzed Out Birthday Wish For A Hairclip

Beyond Calcium: Why Magnesium Deserves A Spot In Every Indian’s Daily Health Regimen

New Life, New Hopes Away From Naxalism and Wild Animals: Relocated Palamu Villagers Breathe Free

Simple Daily Habits To Age Without Any Injectables On Your Face, And It Will Cost You Less Than Your Morning Latte

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.