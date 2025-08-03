Four Undertrial Inmates Escape From Korba Jail In Chhattisgarh

Korba (Chhattisgarh): Four undertrial prisoners, facing charges under the rape and POCSO Act, escaped from the Korba district jail in Chhattisgarh on Saturday afternoon, triggering a major manhunt, police said.

The escapees were identified as Dashrath Sidar (19), Chandrashekhar Rathia (20), Raja Kanwar (22), and Sarna Sinku (26). While Rathia hails from Raigarh, the other three are residents of the Korba district. The Civil Line Police Station has registered an FIR of this incident and started an investigation by sending personnel from different police stations to the spot.

Between 3 pm and 4 pm, the four reportedly used a rope to scale a cowshed wall inside the prison and fled. Authorities have launched a probe into the security breach and are working to trace the absconding prisoners.

"All four were undertrial in cases related to rape and under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A detailed investigation is underway to determine how they managed to escape," a police official said.

Korba SP Nitish Thakur said four prisoners have escaped from the district jail. They were lodged in different cases.

"As per the preliminary information, a sick cow was being treated by those four prisoners in the cowshed. During this time, they scaled the wall with the help of a rope and jumped from the cowshed wall onto the nearby road and ran away. All police stations have been alerted, and photos and videos of the four escapees have been circulated. An investigation will also be conducted into the negligence of the jail staff on duty. Presently, our priority is to catch them as soon as possible."