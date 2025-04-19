Four Telugu Students Score 100 Percentile In JEE Main 2025

Hyderabad: In a proud moment for Telugu states, four students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have secured a perfect 100 percentile score in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, the results of which were declared Friday night. Four.
Among them, two students from Hyderabad, Banibrata Maji and Vangala Ajay Reddy have achieved All India Rank 1, scoring a perfect 300 out of 300. As per the latest JEE ranking policy, students securing the same marks are now given the same rank, with the age-based tie-breaker rule removed.
Ajay Reddy also topped the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category. Originally from Thatipadu village in Jupadu Bangla mandal, Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh, he has been studying in Hyderabad since Class 9.
In total, 24 students across the country secured a 100 percentile score in both phases of JEE Main 2025. From the Telugu states, these include Banibrata Maji, Harsh A. Gupta, and Ajay Reddy from Telangana, and Sai Manojna Guthikonda from Andhra Pradesh.
The JEE Main 2025 was conducted in two sessions -- January and April. A total of 15,39,848 unique candidates registered across both sessions, while 14,75,103 appeared in the country's most prestigious engineering exam.
The Final Answer Keys of JEE (Main) 2025 Session-II will be available for download on the JEE(Main) website by 2 PM today, i.e. on 18th April, 2025.
The result of JEE(Main) 2025 will be declared latest by 19.4.2025.
This is for information to all candidates.
According to official data, in the January session alone, 13,11,544 students registered and 12,58,136 appeared. Likewise, for the April session, 10,61,840 registered and 9,92,350 took the exam. The computer-based examination was conducted in 13 languages across 300 cities, including 15 international locations such as Dubai, Singapore, Doha, and Washington DC.
24 Candidates Score Perfect Score
According to the data, a total of 24 candidates including two girls scored a perfect 100 percentile in JEE (Main) 2025.
