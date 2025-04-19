ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Telugu Students Score 100 Percentile In JEE Main 2025

Hyderabad: In a proud moment for Telugu states, four students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have secured a perfect 100 percentile score in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, the results of which were declared Friday night. Four.

Among them, two students from Hyderabad, Banibrata Maji and Vangala Ajay Reddy have achieved All India Rank 1, scoring a perfect 300 out of 300. As per the latest JEE ranking policy, students securing the same marks are now given the same rank, with the age-based tie-breaker rule removed.

Ajay Reddy also topped the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category. Originally from Thatipadu village in Jupadu Bangla mandal, Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh, he has been studying in Hyderabad since Class 9.

In total, 24 students across the country secured a 100 percentile score in both phases of JEE Main 2025. From the Telugu states, these include Banibrata Maji, Harsh A. Gupta, and Ajay Reddy from Telangana, and Sai Manojna Guthikonda from Andhra Pradesh.