ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu: Four Persons Of A Family, Including Two Girls, Crushed To Death In Tirunelveli

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 44 minutes ago

When the two-wheeler was passing the Ulagamaman temple on the bypass, the tanker, coming in the opposite direction from Cheranmahadevi, hit it hard throwing the four on the road who died instantaneously. Police have sent the bodies to Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Police taking the bodies to hospital
Police taking the bodies to hospital (ETV Bharat)

Tirunelveli(Tamil Nadu): Four persons including two girls died on the spot when the bike they were riding in collided head-on with a diesel tanker on the Thachanallur Bypass railway flyover in Tirunelveli.
The deceased — Kannan (45), his daughters Mariswari (12) and Sameera (7) and his father-in-law Andal (65) — hail from Rajapati area near Gangaikondan, of the district.

When the two-wheeler was passing the Ulagamaman temple on bypass, the tanker, coming in the opposite direction from Cheranmahadevi, hit it hard throwing the four on the road who died instantaneously. Police have sent the bodies to Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Tirunelveli City Traffic Police have seized the tanker truck and arrested the truck driver Ganesan who hails from Pattamadai area of the same district. A case has been registered and investigations are being carried out.

Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner Rupesh Kumar Meena inspected the accident site. Later, he met the media and said,

“Around 27 places have been identified as accident-prone zones in Tirunelveli. Steps are being taken to prevent accidents in those areas. The number of deaths in accidents has decreased by 25 per cent this year compared to last year. The road safety department has to complete the works in the areas where the bypass is being expanded into four lanes,” Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner Rupesh Kumar Meena told the press.

Read More:

  1. After Ford India, Tata Motors-Jaguar Land Rover To Set Up Manufacturing Unit In Tamil Nadu; Check Details
  2. Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

Tirunelveli(Tamil Nadu): Four persons including two girls died on the spot when the bike they were riding in collided head-on with a diesel tanker on the Thachanallur Bypass railway flyover in Tirunelveli.
The deceased — Kannan (45), his daughters Mariswari (12) and Sameera (7) and his father-in-law Andal (65) — hail from Rajapati area near Gangaikondan, of the district.

When the two-wheeler was passing the Ulagamaman temple on bypass, the tanker, coming in the opposite direction from Cheranmahadevi, hit it hard throwing the four on the road who died instantaneously. Police have sent the bodies to Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Tirunelveli City Traffic Police have seized the tanker truck and arrested the truck driver Ganesan who hails from Pattamadai area of the same district. A case has been registered and investigations are being carried out.

Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner Rupesh Kumar Meena inspected the accident site. Later, he met the media and said,

“Around 27 places have been identified as accident-prone zones in Tirunelveli. Steps are being taken to prevent accidents in those areas. The number of deaths in accidents has decreased by 25 per cent this year compared to last year. The road safety department has to complete the works in the areas where the bypass is being expanded into four lanes,” Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner Rupesh Kumar Meena told the press.

Read More:

  1. After Ford India, Tata Motors-Jaguar Land Rover To Set Up Manufacturing Unit In Tamil Nadu; Check Details
  2. Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TN ROAD MISHAPFOUR DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENTTIRUNELVELI CITY POLICEROAD SAFETYFOUR DIE IN TN ROAD ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.