Tamil Nadu: Four Persons Of A Family, Including Two Girls, Crushed To Death In Tirunelveli

Tirunelveli(Tamil Nadu): Four persons including two girls died on the spot when the bike they were riding in collided head-on with a diesel tanker on the Thachanallur Bypass railway flyover in Tirunelveli.

The deceased — Kannan (45), his daughters Mariswari (12) and Sameera (7) and his father-in-law Andal (65) — hail from Rajapati area near Gangaikondan, of the district.

When the two-wheeler was passing the Ulagamaman temple on bypass, the tanker, coming in the opposite direction from Cheranmahadevi, hit it hard throwing the four on the road who died instantaneously. Police have sent the bodies to Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Tirunelveli City Traffic Police have seized the tanker truck and arrested the truck driver Ganesan who hails from Pattamadai area of the same district. A case has been registered and investigations are being carried out.