Emotional Departures Mark Return of Pakistani Visitors

Bulandshahr: Human relations, particularly the transnational ones, are the biggest victims whenever there is an increase in the hostilities between India and Pakistan. It is the people to people contact that gets shattered.
This is evident once again as stories pour in from various parts of the country where Pakistanis visiting India have been forced to cut short their visits following cancellation of visas announced by the Centre in the wake of killing of 26 people by militants in Pahalgam on April 22.
Emotions running high were on display when four of the five women visitors from Pakistan were being sent back to their native countries. They could be seen weeping inconsolably in the company of their relatives whom they had come to visit after obtaining short term visas with great difficulty over a long wait.
The Police are on the lookout for one visiting woman who is to be sent back. The personnel of the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) have left for Attari with the other four visitors.
The four who have been sent back are Rudaba, Naushaba, Khalida and Sabahat. They had come on a visitor visa for 30 to 40 days but had to cut short their visit following the cancellation of visas.
Before their departure a male relative of one of them was seen consoling her saying, "Don't be upset. You may visit again whenever tensions ease between the two countries."
The lady identified as Khalida could be heard saying, "It is not going to be that easy. It was with great difficulty that I got a visa after 12 years. I don't know when I will get a chance to visit again."
Khalida had just arrived at Chandiana village in Narsaina on April 22 to visit her brother. Unable to control her tears she told reporters, "It was after 12 years that I had arrived hoping to enjoy my stay here. I never realised that I would have to depart in a day."
Naushaba had arrived at Sayana on April 11, Sabahat at Khurja on February 24 and Rudaba had come to Bulandshahr city on March 27. Naushaba was on a visit to the house of her mother and brother near Kotwali in Sayana. She said, "I used to visit my parents' house every year till my father was alive. After his demise I have come after a gap of almost six years."
She is married to a resident of Gulshan-e-Park locality in Karachi. "I just want that we should be granted a visa every one or two years so that we can come back to visit our families," she said.
Responding to a query regarding the Pahalgam killings she said, "Whoever has done this has done very wrong." Her brother added, "No one is happy with the strains in the relations between India and Pakistan. We just hope that the relations become cordial between the two neighbours."
Officials disclosed that 18 Pakistanis were residing in Bulandshahr district on a long term visa. All of them have married Indian citizens and have applied for Indian citizenship.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dinesh Kumar Singh said, "After the decision of the government to cancel visas Pakistani citizens are themselves coming forward to become a part of the deportation process." He added that an online procedure is being followed to send them back to their country.