Emotional Departures Mark Return of Pakistani Visitors

Pakistani women will be sent back from India after the decision taken by the Centre ( ETV Bharat )

Bulandshahr: Human relations, particularly the transnational ones, are the biggest victims whenever there is an increase in the hostilities between India and Pakistan. It is the people to people contact that gets shattered.

This is evident once again as stories pour in from various parts of the country where Pakistanis visiting India have been forced to cut short their visits following cancellation of visas announced by the Centre in the wake of killing of 26 people by militants in Pahalgam on April 22.

Emotions running high were on display when four of the five women visitors from Pakistan were being sent back to their native countries. They could be seen weeping inconsolably in the company of their relatives whom they had come to visit after obtaining short term visas with great difficulty over a long wait.

The Police are on the lookout for one visiting woman who is to be sent back. The personnel of the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) have left for Attari with the other four visitors.

The four who have been sent back are Rudaba, Naushaba, Khalida and Sabahat. They had come on a visitor visa for 30 to 40 days but had to cut short their visit following the cancellation of visas.

Before their departure a male relative of one of them was seen consoling her saying, "Don't be upset. You may visit again whenever tensions ease between the two countries."

The lady identified as Khalida could be heard saying, "It is not going to be that easy. It was with great difficulty that I got a visa after 12 years. I don't know when I will get a chance to visit again."