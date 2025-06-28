ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Of Family Die As Car Rams Into Container In Rajasthan's Dausa

The deceased, including three women and a man, were returning after visiting the Khatu Shyam temple.

Representational Image
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 28, 2025

Dausa: Four members of a family died in a tragic road accident in Dausa on Friday night, police said. The accident happened near the Collectorate junction, where a car with a Haryana registration plate collided with a container from behind. The collision was so severe that all four persons travelling in the car died on the spot.

The deceased, including three women and a man, were returning after visiting the Khatu Shyam temple.

The container was stopped by the Transport Flying Squad outside the Dausa RTO office when the car coming from behind rammed into it at a very high speed. The collision was so strong that the car was completely damaged, and the people in it got entangled inside.

As soon as the information of the accident was received, CO Ravi Prakash, Kotwali SHO Sudhir Upadhyay and Kotwali police reached the spot. After a lot of hard work, the police took out the bodies trapped in the car. The bodies of the four deceased have been kept in the mortuary of the district hospital.

Police said that all four people who lost their lives in the accident belonged to the same family. The deceased include mother, son and sister. After the accident, a pall of gloom engulfed the entire area. At present, the police have registered a case and started an investigation.

