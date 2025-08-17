Four Notorious Maoists With Rs 19-Lakh Bounty Lay Down Arms in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband

Raipur: Four hardcore Naxalites laid down arms before security forces in the Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday, marking a significant setback for the insurgent network active in the region. The total bounty on the surrendered cadres stood at Rs 19 lakh, senior police officials said.

Among those who surrendered was Deepak aka. Bhima Mandavi, a divisional committee member (DVCM) with a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head. The other three included Kailash alias Bhima Bhogam, a member of the protection team; Ranita alias Paiki, an area committee member; and Sujita aka. Uren Karam. With bounties ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 5 lakh, all four had been active in the Dhamtari-Gariaband-Nuapada Division since 2013, police added.

Acting on intelligence inputs shared by the surrendered Maoists, security forces recovered Rs 16 lakh cash from suspected hideouts, 31 live cartridges, two empty magazines, detonators, eight BGL rounds, 12 bore ammunition, and a trove of Maoist literature believed to be used for indoctrination and recruitment. Officials believe the cash was part of the group's operational funding, hidden in forested hideouts to support logistics and recruitment.

The surrender is being seen as a strategic breakthrough, especially in the wake of recent setbacks suffered by the Maoist organisation, officials said. The development comes months after a high-impact offensive in January 2025, when 16 Maoists, including its central committee member Jairam alias Chalpathi, were gunned down in a joint operation near the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border. The operation, backed by drone surveillance and coordinated intelligence, has since triggered a visible breakdown in the Maoist command hierarchy.

Raipur Range IG Amarendra Mishra and IG Naxal Operations, Ankit Garg, confirmed that the organisation is facing a deepening crisis, and both financial and leadership vacuum have accelerated the frequency of surrenders. Cadres are demoralised and are increasingly choosing to abandon the movement, Mishra said.

Security agencies believe the cumulative impact of leadership losses, financial disruption, and sustained pressure is pushing more Maoists toward surrender. With each defection, the operational grip of the insurgents continues to slacken —offering a measure of relief to communities long caught in the crossfire. The latest surrender not only weakens the Maoist infrastructure but also signals a shift in morale, suggesting that the state's strategy of coordinated action and rehabilitation is beginning to yield results.