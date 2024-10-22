J&K, Ladakh To Get Four NCC Battalions On October 25

Jammu: In a major development, the Defence Ministry cleared the deck for raising four new National Cadet Corps (NCC) battalions in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The formal inauguration of the new units with the ceremonial handing over of the NCC Scroll is scheduled for October 25, 2024, at Udhampur army headquarters in the presence of top army commanders, a defence official said.

According to officials, consequent to the Ministry of Defence's final decision to increase the vacancies for the NCC Corps, the government sanction for four new NCC units has been accorded to the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, bringing cheer to the youth. The new units will be based out of Udhampur, Kupwara and Kargil.

The preparations for the event are in full swing and officers, staff and cadets of the NCC Directorate, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are making strides to make it a grand success.

Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO & spokesperson, said this step would enable the joining of an additional 13,950 cadets into the premier youth engagement program. This comes at a time when the central government is taking proactive and focused measures to engage and empower the youth. Now, more youths across the UT will be able to participate in various NCC activities and prepare themselves for an array of opportunities in future.

It is pertinent to mention that Defense Minister Rajnath Singh had approved the proposal to raise these four units in January.