ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K, Ladakh To Get Four NCC Battalions On October 25

The new units will be based out of Udhampur, Kupwara and Kargil providing an array of opportunities to the youths by making them future-ready.

Representative Image
Representative Image (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 38 minutes ago

Jammu: In a major development, the Defence Ministry cleared the deck for raising four new National Cadet Corps (NCC) battalions in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The formal inauguration of the new units with the ceremonial handing over of the NCC Scroll is scheduled for October 25, 2024, at Udhampur army headquarters in the presence of top army commanders, a defence official said.

According to officials, consequent to the Ministry of Defence's final decision to increase the vacancies for the NCC Corps, the government sanction for four new NCC units has been accorded to the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, bringing cheer to the youth. The new units will be based out of Udhampur, Kupwara and Kargil.

The preparations for the event are in full swing and officers, staff and cadets of the NCC Directorate, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are making strides to make it a grand success.

Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO & spokesperson, said this step would enable the joining of an additional 13,950 cadets into the premier youth engagement program. This comes at a time when the central government is taking proactive and focused measures to engage and empower the youth. Now, more youths across the UT will be able to participate in various NCC activities and prepare themselves for an array of opportunities in future.

It is pertinent to mention that Defense Minister Rajnath Singh had approved the proposal to raise these four units in January.

Also Read:

  1. Faced With Alarming Drug Abuse, J&K Govt To Open Drug Rehabilitation Centres In Every Hospital
  2. Ganderbal Attack Aftermath: Security To Be Beefed Up Around Mega-Infra Projects In Kashmir

Jammu: In a major development, the Defence Ministry cleared the deck for raising four new National Cadet Corps (NCC) battalions in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The formal inauguration of the new units with the ceremonial handing over of the NCC Scroll is scheduled for October 25, 2024, at Udhampur army headquarters in the presence of top army commanders, a defence official said.

According to officials, consequent to the Ministry of Defence's final decision to increase the vacancies for the NCC Corps, the government sanction for four new NCC units has been accorded to the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, bringing cheer to the youth. The new units will be based out of Udhampur, Kupwara and Kargil.

The preparations for the event are in full swing and officers, staff and cadets of the NCC Directorate, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are making strides to make it a grand success.

Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO & spokesperson, said this step would enable the joining of an additional 13,950 cadets into the premier youth engagement program. This comes at a time when the central government is taking proactive and focused measures to engage and empower the youth. Now, more youths across the UT will be able to participate in various NCC activities and prepare themselves for an array of opportunities in future.

It is pertinent to mention that Defense Minister Rajnath Singh had approved the proposal to raise these four units in January.

Also Read:

  1. Faced With Alarming Drug Abuse, J&K Govt To Open Drug Rehabilitation Centres In Every Hospital
  2. Ganderbal Attack Aftermath: Security To Be Beefed Up Around Mega-Infra Projects In Kashmir

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NATIONAL CADET CORPSDEFENCE MINISTRYRAJNATH SINGHJAMMU AND KASHMIR LADAKH4 NEW NCC UNITS IN JK AND LADAKH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

How To Reduce Your TDS - All You Need To Know

Explained | BRICS Pay payment System And Its Necessity

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.