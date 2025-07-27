Four Naxalites With Rs 17 Lakh Bounty Killed In Bijapur Encounter

Bijapur: Four Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said.

A gunfight broke out in the evening in a forest in the south-western part of the district when a team of security forces was out on an anti-Naxalite operation following information about the presence of some Naxal cadres, Bijapur SP Jitendra Kumar Yadav said on Sunday.

"So far, the bodies of four Maoists have been found at the encounter site, and intermittent exchange of fire is still underway. A huge quantity of weapons, including INSAS and SLR rifles, has also been recovered," the senior official said.

There was a total bounty of Rs 17 lakh on them, who were members of the sub-zonal bureau of the Naxal organisation.

Among the deceased, Hunga was a member of Platoon 10 and the ACM of the south sub-zonal bureau. A total reward of Rs five lakh has been declared for him. Lakhe was a member of Platoon 5 and had a reward of Rs five lakh on his head. Bhime was also a member of the south sub-zonal bureau with a Rs five lakh bounty, and Nihal alias Rahul was the head guard of the communication team with a Rs two lakh bounty.

"Continuing the decisive lead gained in 2024, action against Naxalites is continuing in the Bastar division this year. Intensive and continuous operations are being conducted by the security forces against Naxalite organisations, under which, bodies of 425 hardcore Maoists have been recovered in the last 19 months," Bastar IG Sundarraj P said.

With the latest deaths, 225 Naxalites have been killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year. Of them, 208 were killed in the Bastar division, which comprises the districts of Bijapur, Bastar, Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Sukma and Dantewada.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said on more than one occasion that the government is committed to eradicating Naxalism by March 31, 2026.