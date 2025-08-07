Essay Contest 2025

Four Nabbed For Cross-border Arms Smuggling In Punjab; IED Recovered In Tarn Taran

Punjab DGP Gurav Yadav said the accused have contacts with Pakistan-based smugglers and received illegal weapons near the Indo-Pak border to supply them to gangsters.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 7, 2025 at 5:14 PM IST

Chandigarh/Amritsar: The Amritsar Commissionerate Police on Thursday arrested four persons involved in cross-border arms smuggling and seized seven pistols, including PX5 9mm, Glock 9mm & .30 Bore.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav shared the information from the official X handle, saying the arrested accused have contacts with Pakistan-based smugglers and received illegal weapon consignments near the Indo-Pak border. The network has been operating from border villages to supply arms to gangsters based in Punjab.

An FIR has been registered against the four under relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Chheharta police station in Amritsar, and further investigations are underway to unearth the entire network and its linkages, the DGP said.

He assured that the Punjab police remain committed to dismantling cross-border arms syndicates and ensuring peace in the state.

On the other hand, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), in collaboration with Tarn Taran police, has successfully foiled a major terror plot orchestrated by Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative Harwinder Rinda and terrorist Lakhbir alias Landa, backed by ISI, by recovering an IED in Tarn Taran.

"Acting on credible human intelligence, #AGTF, along with @TarnTaranPolice, initiated a search operation and recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in #TarnTaran, before it could reach Harwinder @ Rinda’s associates. IED was carefully transported to a secure place for controlled detonation," another X post shared by the DGP says.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team diffused the IEDs, and an FIR has been registered under the Explosives Act at Sirhali police station in TarnTaran.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, "These pistols were sent to India from Pakistan, with the intention of some nefarious activities. However, alert police personnel have arrested the accused. One of them has a previous case registered against him, while the others have no criminal antecedents. Their motive is being investigated."

