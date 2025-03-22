ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Members Of Family Killed In Mysterious Double Blast At Jhajjar House In Haryana

A double blast in a Bahadurgarh house killed four family members, injuring one. Police and firefighters responded, but the cause, including AC damage, remains unclear.

The fire engine arrives at Sector 9 in Bahadurgarh, Haryana, on Saturday, where twin blasts occurred. (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 22, 2025, 11:56 PM IST

Jhajjar: A sudden blast inside a house in Sector 9 of Bahadurgarh, Haryana, led to the tragic death of four family members, while one person sustained serious injuries. The house witnessed two consecutive explosions, powerful enough to uproot floor tiles. On receiving the information, police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot. Authorities confirmed that the air conditioner in the bedroom was damaged, but it is unclear whether it caused the blast.

Double Blast Triggers Fire

Eyewitnesses reported that a loud explosion occurred in house number 312 in the evening, immediately setting off a fire. Soon after, a second, even more powerful blast intensified the flames.

Neighbours rushed to help, forcefully breaking open the main gate and then the inner door. One injured person was rescued, but due to thick smoke and raging flames, the fire brigade was called in. Once the fire was extinguished, officials discovered the bodies of four victims inside the house, including a woman and two children.

LPG Cylinders Intact, Cause of Blast Unclear

Bahadurgarh DCP Mayank Mishra stated that the house was rented by Harpal, who had moved in with his wife and two children seven months ago. The LPG cylinders in the house remained intact, raising suspicions that another flammable substance might have caused the explosion. The forensic team has been called in to determine the exact cause, and the bodies have been sent to Bahadurgarh Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

Investigation Underway

The exact cause of the deadly explosions remains unknown. Bahadurgarh police are investigating, but conclusive answers will only emerge after the forensic report. Authorities are working to uncover the mystery behind the blasts.

