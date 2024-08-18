ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Members Of Family Killed As Bus Collides With Car In Karnataka's Gadag

By ETV Bharat English Team

In a tragic incident, four members of a family lost their lives in a road accident near Konnoor village in Naragunda taluk, Gadag district, on Friday morning.
The accident site where a bus collided head-on with a car in Karanataka's Gadag on Friday (ETV Bharat)

Gadag (Karnataka): In a tragic incident, four members of a family lost their lives in a road accident near Konnoor village in Naragunda taluk, Gadag district, on Friday morning. A KSRTC bus collided with a car carrying the family, resulting in the fatal crash.

The deceased have been identified as Rudrappa Angadi (55), his wife Rajeshwari (45), daughter Aishwarya (16) and son Vijaya (12), all residents of Haveri. The family was returning from the Kallapur Basaveshwara temple fair when the accident occurred.

The transport bus, which was coming from Ilakal and was proceeding to Hubli, collided with the car. Three bodies were found inside the vehicle, while a woman's body was found outside the vehicle. On receiving the information, the Naragunda police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital for conducting the post-mortem. Later, a case has been registered at the Naragunda Police Station.

