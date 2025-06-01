Four-Member Team Conquers Challenging Bali Pass Trek In Four Days

Rudraprayag: A four-member team has successfully crossed the Bali Pass, one of the highest and most difficult treks in the world. The team completed this expedition in just four days. Naveen Jonty Sajwan said that his team has reached Janaki Chatti safely from Gangad village of Uttarkashi via Devsu Bugyal, Ruinsara, Udyari and Yamunotri Dham.

Naveen Jonty Sajwan of Rudraprayag Basukedaar, who was part of the expedition team, successfully crossed the Bali Pass in just 45 minutes from the base camp on May 29. Other team member Mukesh Manjul Sharma crossed the pass in 55 minutes.

Naveen Jonty Sajwan, who has done many inaccessible treks in the high Himalayan region, said that he had also gone for the Bali Pass expedition in June 2023. But due to continuous bad weather, he had to return from Ruinsara Lake disappointed.

This time too, the expedition team had to face continuous storms and snowfall at the base camp. He said that apart from being a challenging adventure, the journey was also a spiritual one for them. Despite the harsh conditions, they successfully crossed the Bali Pass and reached Janaki Chatti via Yamunotri Dham.

Naveen Jonty Sajwan further stated that despite continuous snowfall, his team has completed the expedition of about eight days in just four days. The team consists of Naveen Jonty Sajwan, a resident of Basukedaar in Rudraprayag district, who is fond of mountaineering and trekking in the high Himalayan region, Mukesh Manjul Sharma of Rishikesh, Dilip Najkani and Vijay Thakur of Jaipur.

The Bali Pass trek is at a height of 16,200 feet in the Uttarkashi district. It connects Har Ki Doon Valley to Yamunotri Dham. The trek is about 60 km long and is very difficult and risky. Trekkers have to cross glaciers and the tough Bali Pass. The path goes through mountain caves, big rocks, and snow. During the journey, adventure lovers can see beautiful views of snowy peaks like Kala Nag, Bandar Poonch, Swargarohini, and places like Devsu Bugyal, Thanga Bugyal, and Ruinsara Lake, before reaching Janaki Chatti through Yamunotri Dham."

