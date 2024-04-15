Four Malayali Youths Stranded on Board Iran-Seized Ship Safe

Kozhikode: All four Malayalis are safe in the Israeli cargo ship seized by Iran. Dhanesh, a native of Wayanad, who was on the ship, called his family members and informed them that he was safe. Shyamnath, a native of Kozhikode, is the second engineer of the ship. Dhanesh, a native of Wayanad, Sumesh, a native of Palakkad, and Ann Tessa Joseph from Thrissur are the other Malayalis stranded on the ship.

Shyamnath's family shared their hope that Iran will not show hostility towards the crew since it is a cargo ship. Iranian forces seized a cargo ship 'MSC Aries' operated under the Italian-Swiss company MSC owned by Israeli citizen multi-billionaire Eyal Ofer. The container vessel was taken away from the Strait of Hormuz by the Iranian forces using a helicopter.

Out of the total 25 employees on the ship 17 are Indians. The shipping company informed Shyamnath's family in Velliparamba that the vessel was seized by Iran. The shipping company officials, who called the families of Sumesh, a native of Palakkad, and Tessa of Thrissur also told them not to worry.

They informed the relatives that all employees were safe and were continuing their work inside the ship. They are all provided with food. The ship is anchored in one of the Iranian ports. The efforts are on to release the employees. Shyamnath was about to come home for Vishu.

Kozhikode native Shyamnath has been working in the same company for the last 10 years. Currently, both Shyamanth and Dhanesh from Wayanad are working as the second engineers of the ship. Sumesh from Palakkad is the third engineer. Shyamnath's father Viswanathan worked for a long time in the Army and the Ministry of Shipping under the Central Government.