Four Killed, Two Injured After Vehicle Overturns In Rajkot

Rajkot: Four people were killed and two were seriously injured when the driver of the car they were travelling in lost control, hit a tree and overturned near Supedi village under Dhoraji Taluka of Gujarat's Rajkot on Monday. The injured have been taken to the hospital.

Soon after the accident, Dhoraji Police and the ambulance service of the NHAI rushed to the spot to rescue the injured passengers and collect the bodies of the deceased, who have been identified as Kishorebhai Chandubhai Hirani (64), Vallabhbhai Dhirajlal Rundhani (57), Aftabbhai Asifbhai Pathan (19) and Mohammadbhai Sumra, all from Dhoraji. The injured were Rashmin Gandhi and Gaurang Rughani.

Police said, "The people went to Dhorji for videography, after which they were picked up by the vehicle. Four people died on the spot, and the two grievously injured were rushed to a hospital in Junagadh."

Kiranbhai Jamadar of Dhoraji Police Station said, "Preliminarily, it looks like the driver lost control due to strong winds. All the deceased have been identified, and their bodies have been sent for autopsy. The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Junagadh. The family members of the deceased have been informed, and the bodies will be handed over to them after the postmortem is over. A case will be filed in the incident soon."