Four Killed, Seven Hurt As Dumper Collides With Auto-Ricksaw Head-On In Raebareli

The mangled auto-ricksaw following the accident.
The mangled auto-ricksaw following the accident. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 3, 2025, 2:24 PM IST

Raebareli: Four persons were killed, and seven others sustained injuries when a dumper truck hit an auto-rickshaw on National Highway 232 in the Lalganj area of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital with the help of the police and locals who rushed to the spot after hearing the loud sound created by the ramming. The auto was ferrying 11 passengers from Lalganj to Raebareli.

The intensity of the collision was so severe that the auto-rickshaw was mangled beyond recognition.

"The auto-ricksaw was heading from Lalganj to Raebareli, full of passengers, when a seeing dumper truck collied with it head-on. Four passengers died on the spot, and seven were admitted to the hospital with injuries. Some band instruments were kept in the auto, which suggests the passengers were returning from a wedding," Ram Kumar, an onlooker, told ETV Bharat.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, in-charge of Lalganj Police Station, said, "Four people died in the accident and seven sustained injuries. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. They are said to be hailing from different areas".

"The vehicle was coming from the wrong side, leading to the accident. The driver of the dumper truck has been arrested. Further action is being taken," additional SP Sanjeev Kumar Sinha said.

