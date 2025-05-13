ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Killed In Revenge Attack By Maoists In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Charla: Days after a major crackdown under Operation Kagar in Karregutta, four people were executed by Maoists on suspicion of being police informants in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday night. The macabre incident took place close on the heels of the CRPF withdrawal from the Karregutta area.

Among the victims is a 40-year-old Congress worker, Naga Bhandari, from Lingapur village under Usur Police Station limits. Bhandari served as the director of the Maredubaka Society. Tirupati Bhandari, his brother, was also killed by Maoists six months ago.

The other three deceased were from Kanchala and Meenagatta villages under Pamedu Police Station limits. Among them were a teacher, a cook and a local villager. The killings appear to be part of a larger campaign by Maoists to exact revenge on individuals they believe have betrayed their cause.

In the wake of the shocking violence, authorities are in the process of identifying the bodies of Maoists killed during a major encounter on May 7 in Karregutta centre near Usur. As of Monday, the police have confirmed the identification of 11 bodies from the clash, with the identification of the remaining bodies still in progress.