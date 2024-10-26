ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Killed As Mini-Truck Overturns Onto Motorcycle And Pedestrians In MP's Barwani

Four persons died when a mini-truck loaded with chillies hit a cow, lost control and overturned onto a motorcycle rider and pedestrians.

A devastating road accident occurred late Friday night near the government high school in Sendhwa, resulting in the deaths of four persons.
Representational image
By ETV Bharat English Team

Barwani: A devastating road accident occurred late Friday night near the government high school in Sendhwa, resulting in the deaths of four persons. According to the police, a speeding mini-truck travelling at approximately 100 km hit a cow, lost control, and overturned onto a motorcycle rider and pedestrians.

Eyewitness Shakib recounted the harrowing scene, stating he was returning from the new bus stand when the high-speed mini-truck suddenly overtook him. Moments later, it collided with the cow and overturned, crushing the victims beneath it.

Emergency services arrived soon after being alerted by passersby, using a crane they retrieved the bodies from the wreckage. The deceased have been identified as Ringaniya (40), Jitendra (18), Bablu (17) and Shyamlal (35), all residents of the area.

The driver and cleaner of the mini-truck fled the scene and are currently being sought by authorities. The police registered a case and are searching for the absconding driver and his companion. Locals reported that the truck was transporting chillies from Shahada in Maharashtra to Ludhiana in Punjab at the time of the accident.

