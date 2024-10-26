ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Killed As Mini-Truck Overturns Onto Motorcycle And Pedestrians In MP's Barwani

Barwani: A devastating road accident occurred late Friday night near the government high school in Sendhwa, resulting in the deaths of four persons. According to the police, a speeding mini-truck travelling at approximately 100 km hit a cow, lost control, and overturned onto a motorcycle rider and pedestrians.

Eyewitness Shakib recounted the harrowing scene, stating he was returning from the new bus stand when the high-speed mini-truck suddenly overtook him. Moments later, it collided with the cow and overturned, crushing the victims beneath it.

Emergency services arrived soon after being alerted by passersby, using a crane they retrieved the bodies from the wreckage. The deceased have been identified as Ringaniya (40), Jitendra (18), Bablu (17) and Shyamlal (35), all residents of the area.