Four Kids Die Of Suffocation After Getting Locked Inside A Car In Gujarat's Amreli

In a heartbreaking incident in Radhiya village, Amreli, four children from the same family lost their lives due to suffocation inside a locked car.

In a tragic incident, four children died of suffocation after getting locked inside a car while playing in Gujarat's Amreli district, the police said on Monday.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
Amreli: In a tragic incident, four children died of suffocation after getting locked inside a car while playing in Gujarat's Amreli district, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Randhiya village in the district on Saturday. The victims were children of a farm labourer couple hailing from Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, Deputy Superintendent of Police Chirag Desai said while speaking to the media.

He further stated, "The parents left for work at the farm of one Bharat Mandani at around 7.30 am, leaving their seven children at the house. Four of the children entered the car of the farmland owner parked near their residence." The four victims, in the age group of 2 to 7 years, got locked from inside and died of suffocation.

When their parents and the car owner returned to the house on Saturday evening, they found the bodies, he said. A case of accidental death was registered at Amreli (taluka) police station, the police said, adding that further investigation was underway.

