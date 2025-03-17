Four Kids Charred To Death In Jharkhand's Chaibasa

Chaibasa: A fire which broke out in a haystack charred four children to death in Chaibasa under the West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand on Monday, police said.

The incident was reported from the Gitilipi village in the Jagannathpur police station area around 11 am, they said. Locals said the children were playing near their house when the haystack caught fire.

A team of local police is trying to extract the charred bodies from the haystack. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"A team has been sent to the spot for a detailed investigation. The children were playing near the haystack when the fire broke out. The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained," Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

A week ago, five people, including three children, were charred to death after a blaze erupted in a firecracker shop in the Garhwa district of the state. The incident occurred in a firecracker shop located in Godarmana of the Ranka police station area. Soon after the incident, the Garhwa police team received a call and immediately headed to the spot.

"The fire spread so fast that the people present there did not get a chance to escape. In a hurry, three injured children and two adults were admitted to the hospital in Ramanujganj in the neighboring state of Chhattisgarh, where all three died," Garhwa SP Deepak Pandey said.